Pirates sweep Bagley, extend winning streak to four games

The Crookston softball team kept rolling with a doubleheader sweep of Bagley on Tuesday.

The Pirates pulled away late to win, 17-9, in the first game of the afternoon. They had less difficulty in the day's second game, pummeling the Flyers, 27-4, in a four-inning run-rule victory.

Crookston (4-12) which won its first two games of the season last week against Ada-Borup and Red Lake County Central, is on a four-game winning streak. It's the Pirates' longest winning streak since the 2008 season, during which they won seven straight games.

In addition, the Pirates' 27 runs in the second game is their most since at least 2004, as is their 23-run margin of victory.

Crookston fell behind early in the first game when Bagley (1-12) scored six runs in the second inning. The Pirates came back to tie with four runs in the third, but the Flyers responded with a three-run fourth inning.

After that point, it was all Crookston. It tied the game in the fifth and scored seven runs in the sixth inning en route to the win.

Jenna Coauette struck out six batters to pick up the win, while Reese Swanson led the way by going 4-for-5 at the plate. Alex Luna and Emily Bowman each went 2-for-5.

The Pirates picked up where they left off in the second game, with a second-inning explosion giving them a 16-0 lead. They scored 11 runs in the fourth inning as well.

Swanson and Emilee Tate each had four hits in the contest for Crookston, and Coauette once again picked up the victory.

UP NEXT: The Pirates have two home games left this season. They'll play the first of those games on Friday, May 21 when they host East Grand Forks (6-9, 2-6 Section 8AA). First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

CROOKSTON 17, BAGLEY 9

Crookston 2-0-4-0-3-7-1—17-11-4

Bagley 0-6-0-3-0-0-0—9-12-6

CROOKSTON 27, BAGLEY 4 (4)

Crookston 5-11-0-11—27-18-2

Bagley 1-0-3-0—4-5-3

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

