Pirates of the Week: May 13-19

Crookston Times

Baseball: senior Cade Coauette

Coach Mitch Bakken: "Cade Coauette got a late start to the season but has worked hard to become one of our top pitchers. He works hard every practice, takes instruction and makes adjustments well. He will be a key to us winning some big games to close out the season, and I know he's up to the task."

Softball: senior Amber Cymbaluk

Coach Sunny Bowman: "Amber is a senior captain, who truly acts as the captain of the ship from the catcher position. Amber does a great job of directing our defense and provides stability for our defense from behind the plate, while spot calling pitches. On offense, Amber is a very smart batter, and we look to her for quality at-bat opportunities. Jenna Coauette says of her catcher, 'Amber is a really tough player and an amazing catcher, who has a great IQ for the game.' Amber will truly be missed after graduating this year!"

Boys' golf: senior Gavin Anderson

Coach Steve Kofoed: "Gavin is a first-year senior on the boys' golf team. Gavin has worked very hard on his golf game and has seen huge improvements last over the last month or so. This is evident with him breaking a 100 for the first time in Roseau last week. He followed that up by posting a new career-low of 94 on Tuesday at Minakwa. Coach Hanson and I have found him to be extremely coachable and view him as an excellent teammate. Gavin is in the mix to earn a spot on the postseason team."

Girls' golf: sophomore Grace Fischer

Coach Jeff Perreault: "Grace has played the number four spot most of the year for the Pirates. Her golf knowledge and fantastic attitude are strengths of hers. She will play an important role with any postseason success we have this season."

Boys' tennis: junior Evan Christensen

Coach Pat Janorschke: "With his good work ethic and spirit in practice, he's been another good example for the younger kids."

Boys' track and field: senior Greg Gonzalez

Coach Wayne Folkers: "Gregorio Gonzalez is a senior thrower for us. This is really his first year out as a thrower, and he has progressed well this year. He is a good role model for younger throwers."

Girls' track and field: junior Amelia Overgaard

Coach Amy Boll: "Amelia is a junior on the girls' track team. She has been on the varsity since she was in seventh grade. Amelia is a distance runner, she runs the 800 meters, 1600 meters and the 4x800 relay. Amelia has a very strong work ethic. She inspires her track team to always do their best. She is a strong leader on the distance team and with the team as a whole. Thank you, Amelia, for being a part of the team and giving us inspiration. Keep working hard. Great job!"

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.