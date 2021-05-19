Pirates place fifth at Pre-Section 8AA meet in Bemidji

With just two meets left until the postseason begins, the Crookston boys' golf team is showing improvement.

The Pirates finished fifth out of five teams at the Pre-Section 8AA Meet at Bemidji Town and Country Club on Wednesday, posted a team score of 361 (73 over par). That's eight strokes better than their showing at BTCC last week, when they shot a 369 and finished 15th at the Bemidji Invitational.

Kaleb Thingelstad was the highest-placing Pirate, breaking 80 for the third time this season and second time in two competitions with a seven-over-par 79 to finish fifth. Thingelstad scored par or better on the majority of his holes and recorded two birdies.

Thingelstad improved on his score from the last time he played BTCC by seven strokes.

Jaxon Wang shot a 92 to finish tied for 19th, lowering his last score at BTCC by three strokes. Garrett Fischer and Brannon Tangquist tied for 22nd, each shooting 95, and for Tangquist, it was a nine-stroke improvement on his last round at BTCC.

Ashton Shockman and Gavin Anderson were Crookston's other two golfers on Wednesday, and tied each other for 28th with a score of 100.

Roseau won the team competition, shooting a 314 to beat Park Rapids by 31 strokes. Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks and Crookston were all within seven strokes of each other.

Max Wilson of Roseau shot a 76 to finish first individually, beating Park Rapids' Tate Usher by one stroke and finishing two strokes ahead of teammates Markus Nelson and Teagan LaPlante.

Bemidji Town and Country Club will be the site of this year's Section 8AA Tournament on Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be back in action on Tuesday, May 25 with the Pre-Subsection meet at Minakwa Golf Course. They'll also host the Subsection meet on Monday, June 1.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 39-40—79 (+7)

Jaxon Wang 43-49—92 (+20)

Garrett Fischer 51-44—95 (+23)

Brannon Tangquist 47-48—95 (+23)

Ashton Shockman 46-54—100 (+28)

Gavin Anderson 51-49—100 (+28)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Roseau 314 (+26)

2. Park Rapids 345 (+57)

3. Thief River Falls 354 (+66)

4. East Grand Forks 358 (+70)

5. Crookston 361 (+73)

