Ben Thoma wins NSIC Elite 18 award for baseball

Times Report

Ben Thoma, a catcher on the Minnesota Crookston baseball team, was named the 2021 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Elite 18 Award winner for baseball.

Thoma was presented with the award prior to the Golden Eagles' NSIC Tournament game against Minnesota State in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Wednesday afternoon.

The Elite 18 Award was created in 2016-17 and is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NSIC's 18 championships.

Per the NSIC, the award "was instituted to recognize the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the NSIC Championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers."

Thoma, a senior from Clearbrook, holds a 4.0 GPA while majoring in management. He has played in four games for the Golden Eagles this season, drawing a pair of walks.

Thoma is the first Minnesota Crookston student-athlete to win the Elite 18 Award since its inception.

