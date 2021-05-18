Dykhoff, Reller, Ruhlman and Zimmerman earn All-NSIC honors

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston baseball team landed two players on the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team and two more on the Second Team when the league announced its all-conference teams Tuesday.

Senior right fielder Brock Reller and redshirt senior second baseman Mason Ruhlman were named to the First Team. Junior right-handed pitcher Jake Dykhoff and redshirt senior centerfielder Will Zimmerman earned Second Team honors. In addition, Zimmerman was named to the All-Defensive Team.

Reller, a two-time NSIC Player of the Week and one-time NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week this season, is hitting .323 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. He is slugging .777 and currently has a 1.214 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Reller's 15 home runs lead the NSIC and rank 18th in the country, and are a Minnesota Crookston program record for a single season. Reller also tops UMC's all-time leaderboard for career home runs with 29 after he passed Reed Hjelle's record last week during the Golden Eagles' NSIC Tournament win over Minot State.

Ruhlman is hitting .336 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs on the season, in addition to a .490 on-base percentage and 1.198 OPS. Since April 25, Ruhlman has hit .413, and he was named the NSIC Player of the Week for April 26-May 2.

Dykhoff is 5-0 with a 3.44 earned-run average in his first season with the Golden Eagles. He has 76 strikeouts to just 14 walks over 52.1 innings and has pitched complete games in four of his eight starts.

Zimmerman is hitting .307 with seven homers, 26 RBIs, a .474 on-base percentage, 1.088 OPS and 17 stolen bases in 21 attempts. In the field, he has made only one error in 87 chances.

The four players named to the first and second team are UMC's most ever, breaking the program record from 2016 when Kenny Perez, Nolan Wahlberg and Zach Seipel earned All-Second Team accolades.

Augustana, the two-time defending NSIC champion, had the most honorees of any team with seven. Minnesota State, the league's top team during the regular season, had six. UMC and St. Cloud State were tied for third with four honorees.

Minnesota State senior outfielder Joey Werner, who's hitting .431 with 10 home runs, 48 RBIs and a 1.246 OPS, was named the conference Player of the Year. The Mavericks also had the Pitcher of the Year in sophomore right-hander Collin Denk (9-0, 1.37 ERA, 68 strikeouts to four walks) and the Coach of the Year in Matt Magers.

