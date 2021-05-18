Pirates beat Osakis to conclude regular season

The Crookston boys' tennis team finished off its regular season with a 5-2 win over Osakis in a Section 8A match Monday afternoon in Detroit Lakes.

The Pirates, who finished 3-16 on the season, went with a different lineup than their typical group. However, they managed to take all three doubles points and won at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, winning all of their matches in straight sets.

Jack Garmen and Mason Owens didn't allow their Osakis opponents to take a single game at No. 1 doubles, while Evan Christensen and Nathan Kelly won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3, Isaac Thomforde and Reggie Winjum rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 win.

George French played at No. 3 singles, where he defeated Bryce Moen 6-3, 6-0. Crookston also won at No. 4 singles as the Silverstreaks were open there.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will return to the court at the Section 8A Tournament, which will begin Monday, May 24 in East Grand Forks. The team tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, and the individual tournament will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

CROOKSTON 5, OSAKIS 2

No. 1 singles: Isaac Maddock (Osakis) def. Erik Coauette 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Logan Grove (Osakis) def. Joey Brule 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 singles: George French (Crookston) def. Bryce Moen 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Xander Kuchan (Crookston) won by forfeit

No. 1 doubles: Jack Garmen and Mason Owens (Crookston) def. Connor Gulbranson and Marcus Wolf 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 doubles: Evan Christensen and Nathan Kelly (Crookston) def. Jacob Taplin and Jacob Uhl 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 doubles: Isaac Thomforde and Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Micah Moore and Tyler Stier 6-2, 6-3

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.