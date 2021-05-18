Fergus Falls pulls away from Pirates in 13-3 rout

The Crookston baseball team lost its seventh straight game on Monday afternoon, losing to Fergus Falls 13-3 in five innings at Jim Karn Field.

The Pirates (5-9, 2-7 Section 8AA) gave up 15 hits to the Otters, who scored 12 runs over the last three innings to win via run-rule.

Fergus Falls (3-11, 1-1) broke open the game by scoring five runs in the third inning, followed by a four-run fourth inning and three runs in the fifth.

The top and middle of the Otters' lineup did major damage. Carter Thielke, Ian Stumbo and Owen Krueger had three hits apiece, while Cole Zierden and Arik Heacox each had two.

Jack Doda took the loss for the Pirates in his second appearance on the mound this season, giving up three earned runs on seven hits in three innings.

Brooks Butt led Crookston at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. George Widman had the Pirates' other RBI on a hit-by-pitch. Cade Coauette, Cade DeLeon and Gunnar Gunderson all crossed the plate.

Thielke picked up the win for Fergus Falls, striking out eight over three innings.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be back at home Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader against East Grand Forks (2-9, 2-6). First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

FERGUS FALLS 13, CROOKSTON 3 (5)

Fergus Falls 0-1-5-4-3—13-15-1

Crookston 0-1-0-2-0—3-6-2

WP: Carter Thielke (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

LP: Jack Doda (3.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

