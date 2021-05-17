Crookston wins East Grand Forks Meet with lowest score of season

The Crookston girls' golf team followed up its best round of the season in even better fashion.

On what coach Jeff Perreault called a beautiful day for golf, the Pirates won the East Grand Forks Invitational on Monday at Valley Golf Course by posting a team score of 390 (98 over par), finishing 29 strokes ahead of second-place East Grand Forks. They also beat Section 8AA foes Roseau (431) and Thief River Falls (444).

Crookston, which finished fourth at the Section 8 Preview in Bemidji last Wednesday by shooting a 396, took first place at a meet for the first time all season. Its previous best finish was a second-place showing at the Thief River Falls Invitational on May 10.

Joslynn Leach carded the lowest score of any individual in the field, shooting a 15-over-par 88 with eight pars on the 5,460-yard course. Leach finished eight strokes ahead of second-place Hannah Brouse, who broke 100 for the third consecutive meet by firing a 96.

Halle Nicholas finished in fifth place with a 102, and Grace Fischer scored a 104 to tie for sixth. Samantha Rezac tied for eighth with a 105, and Ava Martin tied for 10th by firing a 106.

Sophia Rezac tied for 14th and Coral Brekken tied for 20th. Abby Borowicz, Georgia Sanders, Mackenzie Aamoth and Emelia Hoerner finished 25th, 26th and tied for 28th, respectively.

Perreault said his team's goal was to get four rounds under 100. While the Pirates just missed that target, Perreault thinks they're still headed in the right direction.

"At sub-section we will need a better score than we had today to advance," Perreault said. "Hopefully we play our best golf when it matters the most."

UP NEXT: The Pirates will travel to Bagley on Wednesday, May 19 for the Pre-Subsection meet.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 42-46—88 (+15)

Hannah Brouse 47-49—96 (+23)

Halle Nicholas 49-53—102 (+29)

Grace Fischer 53-51—104 (+31)

Samantha Rezac 50-55—105 (+32)

Ava Martin 49-57—106 (+33)

Sophia Rezac 56-53—109 (+36)

Coral Brekken 53-61—114 (+41)

Abby Borowicz 62-60—122 (+49)

Georgia Sanders 59-64—123 (+50)

Mackenzie Aamoth 69-62—131 (+58)

Emelia Hoerner 76-55—131 (+58)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston 390 (+98)

2. East Grand Forks 419 (+127)

3. Roseau 431 (+139)

4. Thief River Falls 444 (+152)

