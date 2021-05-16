Pirate girls first, boys third at True North Conference meet

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Crookston boys' and girls' track and field teams competed at the True North Conference meet at the Multi-Events Center Saturday.

With eight teams on the girls' side and seven on the boys' side, it was the Pirates' largest competition of the season.

The Crookston girls placed first, their 162.5 points just edging out Thief River Falls' 157 for their fourth win in five meets. The Crookston boys placed third with 102 points, which marked their best finish of the season.

The Pirates had four first-place finishes on the girls' side and a host of second and third-place finishes. Breanna Kressin, unbeaten in the 100-meter hurdles so far this season, won the event once again. Emma Borowicz took first in the pole vault. Hayden Winjum won the triple jump. Kailee Magsam won the 400-meter dash for a third straight meet.

Borowicz placed second in her other two individual events, the 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. Winjum did the same in her events, the 400 and the long jump.

Third-place finishes for the Pirate girls included Kressin in the 300 hurdles, Cassie Solheim in the long jump, Chloe Boll in the 3200-meter run, Halle Winjum in the pole vault and Libby Salentine in the discus. In addition, the 4x200-meter relay team took second, and the 4x100 and 4x800 relays placed third.

On the boys' side, Noah Kiel was defeated in an individual event for the first time this season when he came second in the 100-meter dash, but he still kept his unblemished record in the 200-meter dash intact. The Pirates' other win came in the 4x100-meter relay.

Andrew MacGregor, appearing in the pole vault for the first time this season, placed second, as did Gabe Montieth in the triple jump and Karsten Isaacson in the high jump.

All of Crookston's relay teams had top-three finishes. The Pirates were second in the 4x200 and 4x800 and third in the 4x400.

UP NEXT: Crookston will compete at the Ada-Borup Invitational in Ada on Thursday, May 20.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 4th in shot put (30'7.5"), 4th in discus (86'2.5")

Amanda Schultz: 5th in 800-meter run (2:37.08)

Amelia Overgaard: 6th in 1600-meter run (6:09.34)

Ava Lopez: 7th in 200-meter dash (29.81), 9th in 100-meter dash (14.05), 9th in triple jump (25'5.5")

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (16.11), 3rd in 300-meter hurdles (47.81)

Carly Thode: 18th in 200-meter dash (32.90), T-19th in 100-meter dash (15.40)

Cassie Solheim: 3rd in long jump (14'7.5"), 4th in 100-meter dash (13.68)

Chloe Boll: 3rd in 3200-meter run (14:45.55)

Emma Borowicz: 1st in pole vault (9'0"), 2nd in 200-meter dash (27.11), 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (47.20)

Emma Gunderson: 9th in long jump (12'9.25"), 13th in 400-meter dash (1:09.46)

Halle Winjum: 3rd in pole vault (7'0")

Hayden Winjum: 1st in triple jump (31'11.5"), 2nd in 400-meter dash (1:03.11), 2nd in long jump (14'8.25")

Isabelle Smith: 5th in 100-meter hurdles (18.65)

Kailee Magsam: 1st in 400-meter dash (1:02.30)

Libby Salentine: 3rd in discus (87'9.5"), 5th in shot put (30'7.5")

Marissa Haugen: 8th in discus (69'1"), 9th in shot put (25'7")

McKayla Brown: 5th in 3200-meter run (15:06.49)

Megan Haugen: 11th in triple jump (23'9.25"), 15th in 800-meter dash (3:14.74)

Naomi Olson: 12th in 1600-meter run (7:02.92), 13th in 800-meter run (3:03.99)

Olivia Huck: 11th in 1600-meter run (6:58.74)

4x100-meter relay: 3rd (55.64)

4x200-meter relay: 2nd (1:50.24)

4x400-meter relay: 5th (4:47.74)

4x800-meter relay: 3rd (11:36.90)

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Andrew MacGregor: 2nd in pole vault (10'0")

Caden Boike: 11th in shot put (31'4"), 14th in discus (76'4")

Carter Coauette: 5th in 1600-meter run (5:04.58)

Easton Tangquist: 4th in 100-meter dash (11.99), 4th in high jump (5'0")

Gabe Montieth: 2nd in triple jump (34'10")

Greg Gonzalez: 4th in shot put (36'11"), 9th in discus (89'9")

Jackson Reese: 10th in 400-meter dash (1:07.65), 13th in long jump (13'5")

Karsten Isaacson: 2nd in high jump (5'8"), 4th in 800-meter run (2:17.95)

Noah Kiel: 1st in 200-meter dash (22.68), 2nd in 100-meter dash (11.42)

Omar Petithomme: 14th in shot put (28'6"), 15th in discus (76'0")

Thor Harbott: 5th in 3200-meter run (11:36.02)

4x100-meter relay: 1st (45.81)

4x200-meter relay: 2nd (1:38.02)

4x400-meter relay: 3rd (3:54.52)

4x800-meter relay: 2nd (9:49.74)

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston 162.5

2. Thief River Falls 157

3. East Grand Forks 103.5

4. Kittson County Central 88

5. Warroad 51

6. Red Lake County 49.5

7. BGMR/Northern Freeze 44.5

8. Goodridge-Grygla 31

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. East Grand Forks 181.5

2. Thief River Falls 167

3. Crookston 102

4. BGMR/Northern Freeze 99

5. Red Lake County 58

6. Goodridge-Grygla 26

7. Warroad 22.5

