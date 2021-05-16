Pirates finish fifth in Thief River Falls and Roseau

The Crookston boys' golf team competed at two meets over the weekend, the Thief River Falls Invitational on Friday and the Roseau Invitational on Saturday.

The Pirates finished fifth out of five teams in Thief River Falls, firing a 72-above-par 360. They finished fifth at the six-team Roseau meet with a score of 355, 71 strokes above par.

Kaleb Thingelstad was Crookston's top finisher in Thief River Falls, shooting a 7-over-par 79 to finish tied with second place with Logan Spencer of East Grand Forks and Teagan LaPlante of Roseau. Thingelstad's round was highlighted by eight straight pars on the front nine.

Thingelstad, who shot a 79 at Crookston's season-opening invitational at King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, N.D. on April 8, is the only Pirate to have broken 80 this season.

Jaxon Wang finished tied for 21st by shooting a 90. Wang recorded six pars and a birdie in his round. Garrett Fischer placed 30th with a round of 95, while Ashton Shockman and Blaine Andringa each shot 96 to tie for 31st. Brannon Tangquist also broke 100, placing 34th with a 99. Gavin Anderson tied for 39th, shooting a 105, and Gavin Winger tied for 42nd with a 110.

The back nine at Thief River Golf Club proved significantly more challenging than the front nine, as every single Pirate shot a higher score on holes 10-18 than on 1-9. Crookston's golfers averaged 6.25 more strokes on the 3,307-yard back nine than the 3,027-yard front nine.

Markus Nelson of Roseau finished first individually by shooting 78. Roseau also won the meet, firing a team score of 320 to finish 24 strokes ahead of Thief River Falls.

Thingelstad shot an 82 and tied for 11th in Saturday's invitational, which was played at the 6,371-yard Oak Crest Golf Course in Roseau. Thingelstad made nine pars during his round.

Andringa, who recorded two birdies on the front nine, shot an 86 to finish tied for 19th. Fischer tied for 32nd with a 91, and Shockman once again shot 96 to tie for 35th.

Roseau's Max Wilson fired a 70 to take first place individually, three strokes ahead of teammates LaPlante and Nelson. The Rams won the meet by 41 strokes over Warroad.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will compete at the Pre-Section 8AA Meet at Bemidji Town and Country Club on Wednesday, May 19.

Crookston played at BTCC, the site of this year's Section 8AA Tournament, on May 10, when it finished 15th out of 16 teams at the Bemidji Invitational.

CROOKSTON RESULTS (TRF)

Kaleb Thingelstad 37-42—79 (+7)

Jaxon Wang 39-51—90 (+18)

Garrett Fischer 44-51—95 (+23)

Ashton Shockman 45-51—96 (+24)

Blaine Andringa 45-51—96 (+24)

Brannon Tangquist 47-52—99 (+27)

Gavin Anderson 51-54—105 (+33)

Gavin Winger 52-58—110 (+38)

TEAM RESULTS (TRF)

1. Roseau 320 (+32)

2. Thief River Falls 344 (+56)

3. Warroad 348 (+60)

4. East Grand Forks 353 (+65)

5. Crookston 360 (+72)

CROOKSTON RESULTS (ROSEAU)

Kaleb Thingelstad 43-39—82 (+11)

Blaine Andringa 41-45—86 (+15)

Garrett Fischer 45-46—91 (+20)

Ashton Shockman 46-50—96 (+25)

TEAM RESULTS (ROSEAU)

1. Roseau 293 (+9)

2. Warroad 334 (+50)

3. Thief River Falls 337 (+53)

4. East Grand Forks 349 (+65)

5. Crookston 355 (+71)

6. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 359 (+75)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.