Pirates rout Red Lake County Central, 11-1

For the first time in four years, the Crookston softball team is on a winning streak.

A day after beating Ada-Borup for their first win of the season, the Pirates routed Red Lake County Central, 11-1, Thursday afternoon at Donnie Lauf Field.

Crookston (2-11) last won consecutive games on May 16, 2017 in a doubleheader against Northern Freeze.

The Pirates had just five hits against the Mustangs (2-7), but drew 12 walks and took extra bases whenever they could. They stole a whopping 25 bases, many of them coming on RLCC wild pitches. They scored at least once in every inning.

Leadoff hitter Addie Fee had two of Crookston's four hits. Fee also drove in a run, crossed the plate twice and swiped three bases, including coming home on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to put the Pirates up 11-1 and clinch the run-rule victory.

Kenze Epema drew three walks. Amber Cymbaluk went 1-for-2, drew two walks and had an RBI. Jenna Coauette went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and three steals. Reese Swanson drew two walks, scored one run and stole four bases.

Emma Boll drew a walk, scored a run and stole two bases. Emily Bowman drew a walk, scored a run and stole four bases. Aleah Bienek went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two swipes. Emilee Tate drew two walks, scored twice and stole three bases. Carley Knutson stole three bases.

On the mound, Coauette pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts, needing just 63 pitches to finish five innings.

Crookston has allowed just two runs over its last two games, meaning that this is the Pirates' best defensive stretch since May 3, 2007 when they beat Roseau in both games of a doubleheader, both by scores of 2-1.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will look to continue their momentum when they head to Bagley (1-10, 1-7 Section 8AA) for a doubleheader next Tuesday, May 18.

CROOKSTON 11, RED LAKE COUNTY CENTRAL 1 (5)

Red Lake County Central 0-0-0-1-0—1-1-0

Crookston 3-1-2-1-4—11-5-0

WP: Jenna Coauette (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP: Shawna Majeres (4.1 IP, 5 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 12 BB, 3 K)

