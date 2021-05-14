Pirates of the Week: May 6-12

Baseball: senior Jacob Miller

Coach Mitch Bakken: "Jacob Miller has had some great performances on the mound this year. He is also around third in the team in batting average. He's an outstanding number two hitter for the Pirates. He's easy to coach and leads by example."

Softball: freshman Reese Swanson

Coach Sunny Bowman: "Reese was recently moved up to varsity and has fit right in! Reese is competitive and is a vocal leader on the field as a freshman. In four games, Reese has gotten five hits, including two doubles, has one RBI and has scored four runs. Reese is an aggressive hitter and baserunner, and has been outstanding on defense at third base. I am so very impressed with Reese’s quickness and ability to read the ball right off the bat. Against East Polk on Tuesday, she had some rockets fired at her, and though she may not have gotten the out each time, she kept the batter to a single instead of a double."

Boys' golf: senior Kaleb Thingelstad

Coach Steve Kofoed: "Kaleb is a senior playing his first year of golf for the Pirates. Kaleb has been our number one golfer for most of the year and has shot some nice scores during the first half of the season. This past Monday he fired an 86 at BTCC. What I find most impressive about Kaleb’s scores is the fact that he is playing most of these course for the first time. I am excited to see what Kaleb will shoot come tournament time. He will be a huge factor to the Pirates advancing to the section tournament as a team."

Girls' golf: sophomore Hannah Brouse

Coach Jeff Perreault: "Hannah broke 100 at two different meets this past week! She is finding her game at the right time to help the Pirates make a run to the Section 8AA tournament. Her play on the green has been solid and she has made improvements to the rest of her game that have made a difference."

Boys' tennis: juniors Jack Garmen and Mason Owens

Garmen has been the Pirates' No. 1 singles player for the entire season, but on Tuesday he moved down to No. 1 doubles and teamed up with Owens for the first time. The duo won a commanding victory against Hibbing, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Note: Garmen and Owens were selected by sports editor Jacob Shames.

Boys' track and field: senior Karsten Isaacson

Coach Wayne Folkers: "Karsten Isaacson is a senior this year. He has been competing very well this year, especially in the 800 and the high jump. He's one of those types of kids who is willing to do anything to help his team."

Girls' track and field: junior Breanna Kressin

Coach Amy Boll: "Breanna is a junior on the girls' track team. She has been on the varsity since she was in seventh grade. Breanna is a very spirited sprinter. She runs the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay and high jump. Breana is a joy to have on our track team. She has a good hard-working attitude. She strives to be the best she can be every meet. She is working hard to improve her times and she is. Keep moving forward Breanna, hard work pays off. Great job!"

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.