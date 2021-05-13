Pirates shoot best round of season, place fourth at BTCC

The Crookston girls' golf team put up their best team score of the season on Wednesday at the Section 8 Girls' Preview at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The Pirates broke 400 for the first time, shooting a 396 (108 over par) on the 5,027-yard, par-72 course to finish fourth in the nine-team field. They were one stroke behind third-place Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and 15 strokes ahead of fifth-place East Grand Forks.

Joslynn Leach (Sr.) led the way individually, firing a 90 to finish fifth overall behind two golfers each from Fergus Falls and Park Rapids. Leach recorded five pars and a birdie.

Hannah Brouse (So.) tied for 13th by shooting a 98, breaking 100 for the second straight meet. Grace Fischer (So.) and Sophia Rezac (Sr.) tied with each other in 26th by shooting 104s, while Ava Martin (7th) scored a 106 to tie for 28th. Halle Nicholas (7th) tied for 32nd with a 108.

Fergus Falls ran away with the win, shooting a 351 to finish 37 strokes ahead of second-place Park Rapids. On the individual side, the Otters' Annika Jyrkas shot an 81 to finish one stroke ahead of the Panthers' Anna Eckmann.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will return to the course with the East Grand Forks Invitational at Valley Golf Course on Monday, May 17.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 47-43—90 (+18)

Hannah Brouse 50-48—98 (+26)

Grace Fischer 52-52—104 (+32)

Sophia Rezac 50-54—104 (+32)

Ava Martin 52-54—106 (+34)

Halle Nicholas 54-54—108 (+36)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Fergus Falls 351 (+63)

2. Park Rapids 388 (+100)

3. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 395 (+107)

4. Crookston 396 (+108)

5. East Grand Forks 411 (+123)

6. Fosston 419 (+131)

7. Fertile-Beltrami 436 (+148)

8. Lake of the Woods 437 (+149)

9. West Marshall 491 (+203)

