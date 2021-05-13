Pirates shoot best round of season, place fourth at BTCC

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
Hannah Brouse putts during the Pirate Invitational at Minakwa Golf Course on April 26. Brouse broke 100 for a second straight round Wednesday at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The Crookston girls' golf team put up their best team score of the season on Wednesday at the Section 8 Girls' Preview at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The Pirates broke 400 for the first time, shooting a 396 (108 over par) on the 5,027-yard, par-72 course to finish fourth in the nine-team field. They were one stroke behind third-place Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and 15 strokes ahead of fifth-place East Grand Forks.

Joslynn Leach (Sr.) led the way individually, firing a 90 to finish fifth overall behind two golfers each from Fergus Falls and Park Rapids. Leach recorded five pars and a birdie.

Hannah Brouse (So.) tied for 13th by shooting a 98, breaking 100 for the second straight meet. Grace Fischer (So.) and Sophia Rezac (Sr.) tied with each other in 26th by shooting 104s, while Ava Martin (7th) scored a 106 to tie for 28th. Halle Nicholas (7th) tied for 32nd with a 108.

Fergus Falls ran away with the win, shooting a 351 to finish 37 strokes ahead of second-place Park Rapids. On the individual side, the Otters' Annika Jyrkas shot an 81 to finish one stroke ahead of the Panthers' Anna Eckmann.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will return to the course with the East Grand Forks Invitational at Valley Golf Course on Monday, May 17.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

  • Joslynn Leach 47-43—90 (+18)
  • Hannah Brouse 50-48—98 (+26)
  • Grace Fischer 52-52—104 (+32)
  • Sophia Rezac 50-54—104 (+32)
  • Ava Martin 52-54—106 (+34)
  • Halle Nicholas 54-54—108 (+36)

TEAM RESULTS

  • 1. Fergus Falls 351 (+63)
  • 2. Park Rapids 388 (+100)
  • 3. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 395 (+107)
  • 4. Crookston 396 (+108)
  • 5. East Grand Forks 411 (+123)
  • 6. Fosston 419 (+131)
  • 7. Fertile-Beltrami 436 (+148)
  • 8. Lake of the Woods 437 (+149)
  • 9. West Marshall 491 (+203)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.