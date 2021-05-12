Travis Owen steps down as UMC softball coach

Times Report

Travis Owen, the head coach of the Minnesota Crookston softball team for the last three seasons, has stepped down from his position. The school announced the move Tuesday afternoon.

"We appreciate the job Coach Owen has done over the past three seasons," Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson said in a release. "He chose to pursue different opportunities at this time and we respect his decision. We will begin a search at the end of Coach Owen’s contract for the next head coach of the softball program.”

Owen recently finished his third season at the helm of the Golden Eagle program, having coached the team to a 10-32 record (6-22 NSIC). UMC went 13-41 in 2019, his first season, before putting up a 6-10 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"I want to thank all of the student athletes who trusted me to help them get better, who were on board and bought into our program, bought into doing things the right way, and the UMC administration (particularly Steph and the hiring committee) who offered me the job three years ago," Owen said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I wish nothing but the best for Crookston and it will forever have a place in my heart – everything from the softball end of it, to the University, community, and everyone who is and has been a part of it. Wings Up!"

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.