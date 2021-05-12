UMC hunt seat takes third at Collegiate Equitation Celebration

The Minnesota Crookston hunt seat equestrian team concluded its 2021 season at the Collegiate Equitation Celebration Sunday, May 9 at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in St. Mary’s, Ind. The Golden Eagles finished third overall in a strong field.

Rachel Johnson opened up the day by taking first in Open Over Fences in the team portion of the competition. In Intermediate Over Fences, Katie Buttolph took third, as did Kendra Putzke in Limit Over Fences.

Johnson placed second in Open Flat, while Buttolph placed fourth in Intermediate Flat and Katie Orth took third in Limit Flat. Kaitlyn Fedewa took fifth in Novice Flat and Ashleigh Lueder placed second in Introductory Flat.

In the individual portion of the fences competition, Johnson took second in Open Fences and Morgan Schelske and Taylor Barlage earned honorable mention. In Limit Over Fences, Putzke took fourth and Orth and Buttolph earned honorable mention.

In the individual portion of the flat competition, Schelske took second, Barlage fourth, and Johnson fifth in Open Flat. In Limit Flat, Putzke placed sixth, while Buttolph and Orth earned honorable mention. In Novice Flat, Fedewa placed fourth, while Anna Woidyla was an honorable mention. Lueder rounded things out by placing second in Introductory Flat.

