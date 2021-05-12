Pirate girls finish second in Thief River Falls, boys finish fourth

The Crookston boys' and girls' track and field teams competed at the 37th annual Quentin Jones Invitational in Thief River Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time this season, the Pirate girls placed somewhere other than first, scoring 180 points to take second in the four-team field and finish 33.5 behind West Marshall. The boys, with their 115.5 points, took fourth.

Crookston finished first in five individual events. Ally Perreault won the shot put for the third time in four meets, her throw of 30 feet just beating out teammate Libby Salentine in second. In the 100-meter hurdles, Breanna Kressin remained unbeaten on the season by finishing in 16.40 seconds.

Emma Borowicz was victorious in two events: the 200-meter dash (27.55) and the pole vault (nine feet), while claiming second in the 300-meter hurdles as well. Kailee Magsam won the 400-meter dash for a second straight meet, running a 1:02.74.

Ashlyn Bailey finished second in the 100-meter dash. In addition, the Pirates' 4x200-meter relay (Kressin, Bailey, Hayden Winjum and Borowicz) finished second.

Winjum placed third in the triple jump, as did Kressin in the 300-meter hurdles, Salentine in the discus, Cassie Solheim in the 100 meters and Chloe Boll in the 3200 meters.

On the boys' side, Noah Kiel remained unbeaten in the 100 and 200 meters on the season, winning both events (11.40 and 22.96 seconds, respectively). In the 100, Kiel finished just a place ahead of teammate Andrew MacGregor.

Karsten Isaacson took second in both of his events, the 800 meters and the high jump. Greg Gonzalez and Easton Tangquist came in third in the shot put and high jump, respectively.

In addition, the Pirates' 4x100-meter sprint relay took first place in 47.05 seconds.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be back in Thief River Falls for a meet Saturday, May 15 starting at 10 a.m.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 1st in shot put (30'0"), 5th in discus (77'3")

Amelia Overgaard: 4th in 1600-meter run (6:08.61)

Ashlyn Bailey: 2nd in 100-meter dash (13.87)

Ava Lopez: 8th in 100-meter dash (14.40), 10th in 200-meter dash (29.92)

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (16.40), 3rd in 300-meter hurdles (49.02), T-9th in high jump (4'2")

Carly Thode: 9th in long jump (11'7"), 13th in 100-meter dash (14.99), 16th in 200-meter dash (31.74)

Cassie Solheim: 3rd in 100-meter dash (14.02), 7th in 400-meter dash (1:10.49)

Chloe Boll: 3rd in 3200-meter run (14:40.184), 10th in 400-meter dash (1:19.46)

Claire Oman: 9th in discus (66'5"), 13th in shot put (23'3")

Emma Borowicz: 1st in 200-meter dash (27.55), 1st in pole vault (9'0"), 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (47.43)

Emma Gunderson: 5th in 400-meter dash (1:07.00), 8th in long jump (11'7.75")

Halle Winjum: 5th in pole vault (6'6"), 9th in triple jump (27'2.25")

Hannah Loraas: 5th in 800-meter run (3:02.81)

Hayden Winjum: 3rd in triple jump (31'8.75"), 4th in high jump (4'6"), 5th in 200-meter dash (28.71)

Isabelle Smith: 4th in 100-meter hurdles (19.27), 7th in long jump (11'10"), 18th in 200-meter dash (32.55)

Kailee Magsam: 1st in 400-meter dash (1:02.74)

Libby Salentine: 2nd in shot put (29'9.5"), 3rd in discus (78'10.5")

Marissa Haugen: 7th in discus (71'3.5"), 8th in shot put (25'10")

McKayla Brown: 4th in 3200-meter run (14:58.30)

Megan Haugen: 8th in 800-meter run (3:27.24), 9th in 1600-meter run (8:01.02)

Olivia Huck: 7th in 1600-meter run (6:55.46)

4x100-meter relay: 5th (56.87)

4x200-meter relay: 2nd (1:50.90)

4x400-meter relay: 3rd (4:39.08)

4x800-meter relay: 4th (11:42.80)

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Andrew MacGregor: 2nd in 100-meter dash (11.71), 4th in 200-meter dash (24.62), T-5th in high jump (5'2")

Brady Wisk: 12th in 200-meter dash (25.94)

Caden Boike: 9th in discus (83'4.5"), 11th in shot put (30'1.5")

Cameron Weiland: 5th in 800-meter run (2:30.08)

Carter Coauette: 5th in 1600-meter run (5:01.92)

Easton Tangquist: 3rd in high jump (5'6"), 10th in 100-meter dash (12.39)

Gabe Montieth: 4th in triple jump (33'5"), 11th in 200-meter dash (25.90)

Greg Gonzalez: 3rd in shot put (36'5"), 7th in discus (88'3")

Jackson Reese: 12th in 400-meter dash (1:07.77), 14th in long jump (13'10")

Karsten Isaacson: 2nd in 800-meter run (2:21.04), 2nd in high jump (6'0")

Noah Kiel: 1st in 100-meter dash (11.40), 1st in 200-meter dash (22.96)

Omar Petithomme: 14th in shot put (26'6"), 15th in discus (75'9.5")

Sam Stewart: 12th in shot put (29'8"), 14th in discus (76'11")

Thor Harbott: 5th in 3200-meter run (11:54.71)

4x100-meter relay: 1st (47.05)

4x200-meter relay: 2nd (1:36.78)

4x400-meter relay: 3rd (4:02.96)

4x800-meter relay: 2nd (9:55.65)

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. West Marshall 213.5

2. Crookston 180

3. Thief River Falls 145.5

4. East Grand Forks 105

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. East Grand Forks 180.5

2. Thief River Falls 170.5

3. West Marshall 154.5

4. Crookston 115.5

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.