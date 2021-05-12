Crookston falls on the road at East Polk, 15-5

The Crookston softball team fell to East Polk, 15-5, in Erskine on Tuesday afternoon behind an eight-run fifth inning by the North Stars and nine Pirate errors.

The Pirates fell to 0-11 on the season, and 0-6 in Section 8AA play. Still, Tuesday was an improvement from the previous meeting between the two teams, which East Polk won 28-2 at the BGMR Day in the Park Tournament on April 17.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jenna Coauette's RBI single to score Kenze Epema, Crookston gave up seven unanswered runs to the North Stars (8-4, 3-1) before beginning a rally in the top of the fourth inning. Epema singled on a line drive to center field to score Aleah Bienek, and Amber Cymbaluk hit into an error which allowed Emilee Tate to score.

The Pirates came within 7-5 in the fifth inning when Bienek singled home Emma Boll and Emily Bowman scored on an error off the bat of Addie Fee. But that was as close as they got, as East Polk put the game away with a strong fifth inning to clinch the run rule win.

Epema went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the way at the plate. In addition, Bowman went 2-for-2.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host Ada-Borup (8-3) Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. The Cougars took on East Polk on Monday, losing 18-3.

EAST POLK 15, CROOKSTON 5 (5)

Crookston 1-0-0-2-2—5-8-9

East Polk 4-1-2-0-8—15-13-3

WP: Brynlea Mahlen (4.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

LP: Jenna Coauette (5.0 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

