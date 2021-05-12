Pirate soccer teams running summer league

Times Report

The Crookston High School soccer program will be operating a league for kids from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade this summer.

The Pride of the Pirates Soccer League will take place on Mondays and Thursdays in June, running from June 7 through June 28. It will take place at the CHS Soccer Fields located next to the high school.

The league will focus on both skill development and game play. Players will be split into six different age groups. Games will take place on every night, while warmups will be devoted to skills.

Athletes are being asked to bring their own water bottles and equipment. The league is also asking for volunteers, and expects at least one parent for each game night.

The league will be following the Minnesota COVID-19 Guidance for Youth Sports.

The registration form, as well as other important information, can be found on the Times' Facebook page.

