Pirates fall to Hibbing and Grand Rapids

The Crookston boys’ tennis team took on Grand Rapids and Hibbing at the Grand Rapids triangular on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates fell to the Bluejackets, 4-3, winning all three doubles points, and were shut out by the host Thunderhawks, 7-0, in their second match.

Crookston fell to 2-16 on the season with the pair of defeats.

Jack Garmen and Mason Owens teamed up at No. 1 doubles against Hibbing, winning their match via straight sets. Evan Christensen and Nathan Kelly did the same at No. 2 doubles, as did Xander Kuchan and Tatum Lubinski at No. 3 doubles.

The Bluejackets won every singles point in straight sets.

The closests matches against Grand Rapids came at No. 4 singles, where Reggie Winjum pushed his opponent to a tiebreaker after a split first two sets, and at No. 1 doubles, where Owens and Christensen fell in three sets.

The Thunderhawks took the rest of the matches in just two sets.

UP NEXT: Crookston will travel to Detroit Lakes on Monday, May 17 for a matchup with Osakis.

HIBBING 4, CROOKSTON 3

No. 1 singles: Isaac Hildenbrand (Hibbing) def. Erik Coauette 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Drew Anderson (Hibbing) def. Isaac Thomforde 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Tristan Babich (Hibbing) def. Joey Brule 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Cooper Hendrickson (Hibbing) def. Reggie Winjum 6-2, 6-3

No. 1 doubles: Jack Garmen and Mason Owens (Crookston) def. Isaiah Hildenbrand and Jack Gabardi 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 doubles. Evan Christensen and Nathan Kelly (Crookston) def. Andrew Hendrickson and Benny Galli 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 doubles: Tatum Lubinski and Xander Kuchan (Crookston) def. Gavin Schwiebuger and Keaten Petrick 6-2, 6-4

GRAND RAPIDS 7, CROOKSTON 0

No. 1 singles: Easton Young (GR) def. Jack Garmen 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 singles: Blayne Mortusen (GR) def. Erik Coauette 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 singles: Alex Frimslund (GR) def. Joey Brule 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Joey Delgreco (GR) def. Reggie Winjum 6-4, 6-7 (7-4)

No. 1 doubles: Blake Henrichsen and Hunter Bischoff (GR) def. Evan Christensen and Mason Owens 2-6, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Wyatt Simonson and Zach Lagergren (GR) def. Isaac Thomforde and Nathan Kelly 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 doubles: Jens Kaldahl and Justin Kerr (GR) def. George French and Xander Kuchan 6-4, 6-3

