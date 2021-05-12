Crookston blown out twice at Warroad

The Crookston baseball team lost its fourth and fifth straight games Tuesday afternoon as Warroad routed the Pirates in both games of a doubleheader in Warroad.

The Pirates (5-7, 2-6 Section 8AA) lost to the Warriors 15-0 in the first game and 8-1 in the second game.

Warroad (10-1, 4-0) jumped on Crookston early, scoring nine runs in the first inning of the first game and six more in the third. The game was over by the fifth inning, as the Warriors clinched the run-rule.

Brooks Butt had two of the Pirates' four hits in the early game. Jack Doda pitched most of the game on the mound in his first pitching action of the season, going 3.1 innings in relief and striking out four while giving up six runs.

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the late game before Crookston scored its lone run of the afternoon, an RBI groundout by Butt in the third inning which allowed Gunnar Gunderson to score.

Warroad then scored five runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to seal the victory. It had 15 hits in the second game.

Jacob Miller, who started the game, had two hits for the Pirates.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be back at home on Thursday to host Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (6-5). First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.

WARROAD 15, CROOKSTON 0 (5)

Crookston 0-0-0-0-0—0-4-0

Warroad 9-0-6-0-X—15-10-0

WP: Evan Grover (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

LP: Carter Bruggeman (0.2 IP, 2 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 8 BB, 1 K)

WARROAD 8, CROOKSTON 1

Crookston 0-0-1-0-0-0-0—1-5-1

Warroad 0-3-0-2-1-2-X—8-15-0

WP: Blake Norris (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 9 K)

LP: Jacob Miller (5.0 IP, 11 H, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

