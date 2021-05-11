Crookston places second at four-team TRF Invitational

The Crookston girls' golf team finished second out of four teams at Monday morning's Thief River Falls Invitational at Thief River Golf Club.

The Pirates, who brought a team of 11 golfers to Thief River Falls, placed second with a team score of 410. They finished 28 strokes behind first-place East Grand Forks, 29 strokes ahead of Roseau and 42 strokes ahead of Thief River Falls.

Joslynn Leach once again led Crookston, posting a score of 92 on the 5,531-yard, par-76 course. Leach finished in second place, one stroke behind East Grand Forks' Bryce Burris. Leach birdied two holes and parred four others.

Hannah Brouse was the other Pirate to score in double-digits, shooting a 97 to finish in fifth place. Brouse recorded one birdie and six pars in her round.

Grace Fischer (11th place) and Sophia Rezac (T-15th) were the other two to contribute to Crookston's team total.

Ava Martin (17th), Samantha Rezac (18th), Halle Nicholas (T-19th), Morgan Nelson (22nd), Abby Borowicz (23rd), Coral Brekken (25th) and Jasmine Haglund (26th) also competed for the Pirates.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be back in action Wednesday morning at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 44-48—92 (+16)

Hannah Brouse 45-52—97 (+21)

Grace Fischer 53-54—107

Sophia Rezac 54-60—114

Ava Martin 60-55—115

Samantha Rezac 58-58—116

Halle Nicholas 54-64—118

Morgan Nelson 59-62—121

Abby Borowicz 65-57—122

Coral Brekken 59-79—138

Jasmine Haglund 70-71—141

TEAM RESULTS

1. East Grand Forks 382 (+78)

2. Crookston 410 (+106)

3. Roseau 439 (+135)

4. Thief River Falls 452 (+148)

