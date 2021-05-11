Crookston finishes 15th at Bemidji Invitational

Competing against the largest field it's faced this season, the Crookston boys' golf team finished 15th out of 16 teams at the Bemidji Invitational on Monday at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The Pirates carded a team score of 369 (81 over par) at the 6,485-yard Bemidji Town and Country Club, which will be the site of this season's Section 8AA Tournament.

Kaleb Thingelstad was the lowest-scoring Pirate with a round of 86, which included two birdies and three pars, to tie for 43rd. Blaine Andringa shot an 89 to tie for 53rd, recording one birdie and seven pars in his round.

Jaxon Wang and Ashton Shockman both broke 100 as well, and tied for 75th and 85th respectively. Brannon Tangquist tied for 89th and Lucas Winger finished 94th.

The six golfers that competed in Bemidji were the same six that represented Crookston at the Park Rapids Invitational last Friday, where the Pirates put up their best team score of the season en route to an eighth-place finish.

Alexandria won the invite, which included seven teams from Class AAA and the rest from Class AA, with a score of 297, 20 strokes ahead of second-place Brainerd.

Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley shot a 70 to claim first place individually, beating out Braeden Sladek of Alexandria by one stroke.

Against area competition, Crookston finished three strokes behind Thief River Falls and four strokes ahead of East Grand Forks.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be back in action Friday morning at the Thief River Falls Invitational at Thief River Golf Club.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 42-44—86 (+14)

Blaine Andringa 45-44—89 (+17)

Jaxon Wang 47-48—95 (+23)

Ashton Shockman 52-47—99 (+27)

Brannon Tangquist 51-53—104 (+32)

Lucas Winger 57-58—115 (+43)

TEAM RESULTS

1. Alexandria 297 (+9)

2. Brainerd 317 (+29)

3. Sartell-St. Stephen 320 (+32)

4. Detroit Lakes 324 (+36)

5. Bemidji 330 (+42)

6. Roseau 331 (+43)

7. Fergus Falls 332 (+44)

8. Willmar 337 (+49)

9. Pequot Lakes 338 (+50)

10. Staples-Motley 339 (+51)

11. St. Cloud Tech 349 (+61)

T-12. Sauk Rapids-Rice 358 (+70)

T-12. Rocori 358 (+70)

14. Thief River Falls 366 (+78)

15. Crookston 369 (+81)

16. East Grand Forks 373 (+85)

