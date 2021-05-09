Pirates beat Perham, fall to East Grand Forks

Coming off its first win of the season, the Crookston boy's tennis team kept their momentum going Friday afternoon with two matches at home, winning 4-3 over Perham before falling to East Grand Forks, 4-3, in the final match of the day.

The Pirates moved to 2-14 on the season after the split doubleheader.

Crookston was strong in doubles play against the Yellowjackets, taking all three doubles points in straight sets. Evan Christensen and Mason Owens won at No. 1 doubles, Isaac Thomforde and Nathan Kelly won at No. 2 and George French and Xander Kuchan won a third straight match at No. 3.

Joey Brule won in straight sets at No. 4 singles, dropping just one game to his Perham opponent.

The match against the Green Wave was the third time Crookston and EGF have met this season. It came down to the wire with three matches being decided by first-to-10 tiebreakers, of which EGF took two.

The Pirates' strength was in singles, unlike in their first match. Jack Garmen pulled out a win over Tanner Lubinski at No. 1 after winning a tiebreaker. Erik Coauette and Reggie Winjum recorded wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

UP NEXT: Crookston will travel to Grand Rapids on Tuesday, May 11 for a triangular with Grand Rapids and Hibbing.

CROOKSTON 4, PERHAM 3

No. 1 singles: Josh Peterson (Perham) def. Jack Garmen 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Mikey Schwanz (Perham) def. Erik Coauette 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 singles: Jack Birkeland (Perham) def. Reggie Winjum 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 singles: Joey Brule (Crookston) def. Neil Sautter 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 singles: Evan Christensen and Mason Owens (Crookston) def. Jack Fudge and Soren Anderson 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 singles: Isaac Thomforde and Nathan Kelly (Crookston) def. Hudson Hackel and Michael Anderson 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 singles: George French and Xander Kuchan (Crookston) def. Avery Halverson and Reece Willprecht 7-6, 6-4

EAST GRAND FORKS 4, CROOKSTON 3

No. 1 singles: Jack Garmen (Crookston) def. Tanner Lubinski 4-6, 6-3 (10-5)

No. 2 singles: Erik Coauette (Crookston) def. Tate Fridgen 6-3, 7-5

No. 3 singles: Jude Johnson-Bohn (EGF) def. Joey Brule 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Carson Knutson 6-2, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: Adam Johnson and Seth Aaker (EGF) def. Evan Christensen and Mason Owens 6-4, 3-6 (10-3)

No. 2 doubles: Cole Gerber and Garrett Beauchamp (EGF) def. Isaac Thomforde and Nathan Kelly 6-3, 5-7 (10-5)

No. 3 doubles: Thomas McMalton and Tommy Loer (EGF) def. George French and Xander Kuchan 7-5, 6

