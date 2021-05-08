Golden Eagles come back to force split against UMary

The Minnesota Crookston softball team split with the University of Mary in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at the UMC softball field.

The Golden Eagles (9-31, 5-21 NSIC) rebounded from a 6-3 loss in the afternoon's first game to run-rule the Marauders, 11-2, to cap off the doubleheader.

UMary (8-31, 7-21 NSIC) hit three home runs off UMC pitching in the opening game. While the Golden Eagles held a 1-0 lead after the first inning, the Marauders scored three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

UMC tried to extend the game in the seventh, as Hannah Macias hit an RBI single and Gabriela Blomdahl grounded into a fielder's choice, but it was too little, too late.

Macias delivered two hits in the game for the Golden Eagles. On the mound, Katie Humhej struck out seven, but allowed four runs in her 3.2 innings of work.

Minnesota Crookston got its bats going in the second game of the day. The 11 runs it scored were the most it has scored in any one NSIC game this season.

Jordan Peterson got the Golden Eagles going with a solo shot in the first inning. They scored three more runs in the second thanks to RBIs from Peterson, Hailey Hatfield Shaelyn Grant, and blew the game wide open an inning later on an RBI double by Rachel Jones and a three-run homer by Cassie Querry.

UMC took advantage of two errors and a wild pitch to score three runs in the sixth inning, ending the game via mercy rule.

Sofia Gombos picked up the win on the mound, striking out five batters in four innings and allowing just three hits.

At the plate, Peterson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jones and Leah Macias each had two hits and scored three runs.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston will end its season Sunday afternoon by hosting Minot State (21-19, 14-12). The Beavers, who have clinched a spot in the NSIC Tournament, come in on a five-game winning streak.

UMC will celebrate seniors Humhej, Querry and Darian Pancirov, who will be playing their final games as Golden Eagles.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 6, MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 3

UMary 0-1-0-3-0-1-1—6-7-4

Minnesota Crookston 1-0-0-0-0-0-2—3-5-0

WP: Nicole Eckhardt (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP: Katie Humhej (3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON 11, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2 (6)

UMary 0-1-0-0-1-0—2-4-3

Minnesota Crookston 1-3-4-0-0-3—11-10-2

WP: Sofia Gombos (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Kaitlyn Alvarado (2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

