Kiel continues dominant start to senior season, Pirate girls win again

WARREN — At this point in his high school career, Noah Kiel's past the point of worrying about his competitors.

Crookston boys' track and field coach Wayne Folkers tells his star sprinter not to watch the runners behind him. Focus on your own times and what you can do to get faster.

That's why Folkers saddled up to Kiel after the senior wrapped up a win in the 100-meter dash Friday afternoon, noting that his start was a bit slow.

Kiel acknowledged this, before quipping that he saw a spider near his starting blocks just before the race. Maybe it threw off somewhat. Still, hardly enough to cost him the victory, which he earned with a time of 11.22 seconds.

Later in the meet, Kiel won the 200-meter dash as well, doing so in 22.99 seconds. Kiel's competed in both the 100 and 200 meters in all three of the Pirates' meets so far this season. He hasn't lost yet.

"I've gotten way more confident in how I'm running," Kiel said. "I feel like I've also worked on my starts a lot. Those are getting better."

Much of Kiel's confidence comes from previous years. As a freshman in 2018, he got plenty of support and mentorship, not to mention competition, from then-senior Mason Wang, who qualified for state in the 100. The next season, Kiel made the trip to St. Paul himself in both the 100 and 200.

Pulling off that double is a rare feat for anyone, much less a sophomore. But it solidified Kiel's status as a rising star, and he hasn't gotten complacent since.

"He wants to prove that he can continue that," Folkers said. "I think it's just that drive to stay on top."

Kiel's long been more of a closer, only really hitting his stride midway through the race. He came from behind to win the 100 at the 2019 Section 8A meet and has a couple come-from-behind victories under his belt this season too, including Friday's 100. But he still feels he can perfect that aspect of his running.

"I gotta just run through everything," he said. "Can't get tired, gotta get more endurance. ... And just being in shape for everything. I should be able to run 300 meters instead of 200."

Having qualified for state previously in his career does bring a confidence boost, Kiel says. So does running against a number of athletes he's competed against before.

But so far this season, none have been able to really challenge Kiel. Maybe it would help his opponents' cause if they had eight legs instead of two.

Pirate girls win again

It came down to the wire this time, but the Crookston girls' track and field team made it 3-for-3 this season.

The Pirates edged hosts West Marshall, 167-163, in the Lion's West Marshall Invitational Friday afternoon at Warren-Alvarado-Oslo High School. Crookston won the East Grand Forks Invite on April 22, beating the Fusion 145-131, and outscored Thief River Falls and West Marshall by 39 and 40 points, respectively, at its home meet on April 27.

"Overall the girls did very well," said Crookston coach Amy Boll. "It was a nice day for a track meet. They were working really hard and pushing."

Emma Borowicz highlighted the meet with a vault of nine feet, four inches in the pole vault to win the event. Borowicz also placed second in the 200-meter dash.

Breanna Kressin had another win for Crookston, running a season-best 16.02 seconds in the 100 hurdles and finishing second in the 300 hurdles.

Ally Perreault won the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, five and a half inches, and Kailee Magsam won her lone individual event, the 400 meters, with a time of 1:05.03.

Second-place finishers for the Pirates included Hayden Winjum in the high jump and the 4x200-meter relay team of Kressin, Borowicz, Winjum and Cassie Solheim.

Boll was particularly impressed by the performance of Ashlyn Bailey, who placed third in the 100-meter dash, Olivia Huck (sixth in the 1600) and Libby Salentine, who set a personal best in shot put and finished third in discus.

With Friday's meet being Crookston's first competition in 10 days, Boll said the team took the time to work on some different things in practice and train skills such as handoffs.

"Every meet, we want work and we want to keep pushing ourselves from a PR to another one, and we see it as also training," Boll said. "Our ultimate goal is at the end of the season getting to the sub-section and the section meet. We just keep building and training and building and training, and having the competition to push us into the next step."

Pirate boys place fifth

On the boys' side, Crookston finished fifth out of five teams at the invitational. While the Pirates held their own, just 11 athletes competed for them.

Kiel had the only two individual victories of the day, but Karsten Isaacson finished second in both of his events: the 800-meter run and the high jump. In addition, Andrew MacGregor, Caden Boike, Easton Tangquist and Kiel took home first place in the 4x200-meter relay.

Folkers, who often likes to structure his teams around relays, said that the Pirates are getting stronger in that area, but still have plenty of work to do.

"Right now our handoffs are just not the best," Folkers said. "It's still early in the season and we haven't had a lot of time, we didn't have the indoor season to work on. ... We've got the speed, we just need to get the handoffs."

Folkers was optimistic, though. He thinks that the Pirates' times will continue to drop, especially as the weather gets warmer and it becomes easier to prepare.

UP NEXT: Crookston will travel to Thief River Falls for a meet on Tuesday, May 11.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston 167

2. West Marshall 163

3. Thief River Falls 142

4. East Grand Forks 97.5

5. Roseau 91.5

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

T-1. East Grand Forks 154

T-1. Thief River Falls 154

3. West Marshall 143

4. Roseau 111

5. Crookston 92

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 1st in shot put (30'5.5"), 7th in shot put (75'9")

Amanda Schultz: 5th in 400-meter dash (1:08.90)

Amelia Overgaard: 3rd in 1600-meter run (6:10.99)

Ashlyn Bailey: 3rd in 100-meter dash (13.55), 6th in 200-meter dash (29.39)

Ava Lopez: 7th in 200-meter dash (29.80), 13th in 100-meter dash (14.21), 13th in triple jump (26'1.5")

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (16.02), 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (47.84)

Carly Thode: 9th in long jump (11'7.75"), 13th in 200-meter dash (32.35), 20th in 100-meter dash (15.20)

Cassie Solheim: 6th in 100-meter dash (13.87), 6th in long jump (12'11.5")

Chloe Boll: 5th in 3200-meter run (14:41.69)

Claire Oman: 12th in discus (61'3"), 13th in shot put (21'7")

Clara Meyer: 18th in 200-meter dash (34.65), 23rd in 100-meter dash (16.43)

Emma Borowicz: 1st in pole vault (9'4"), 2nd in 200-meter dash (28.18), 3rd in 300-meter hurdles (48.22)

Emma Gunderson: 18th in 100-meter dash (14.92)

Halle Winjum: 6th in pole vault (7'0"), 12th in 100-meter dash (14.15)

Hannah Loraas: 15th in 400-meter dash (1:19.08)

Hayden Winjum: 2nd in high jump (4'8"), 3rd in 200-meter dash (28.93), 3rd in triple jump (31'1.5")

Isabelle Smith: 5th in 100-meter hurdles (19.46), 10th in long jump (11'7.5"), 21st in 100-meter dash (15.45)

Kailee Magsam: 1st in 400-meter dash (1:05.03)

Libby Salentine: 3rd in discus (81'9"), 5th in shot put (28'1.5")

McKayla Brown: 5th in 800-meter run (3:11.33), 8th in 1600-meter run (7:03.49)

Olivia Huck: 4th in 800-meter run (3:10.20), 6th in 1600-meter run (6:57.95)

4x100-meter relay (Halle Winjum, Ava Lopez, Emma Gunderson, Cassie Solheim): 6th (56.49)

4x200-meter relay (Breanna Kressin, Emma Borowicz, Hayden Winjum, Cassie Solheim): 2nd (1:51.15)

4x400-meter relay (Halle Winjum, Hannah Loraas, Amanda Schultz, Kailee Magsam): 4th (4:47.94)

4x800-meter relay (Amanda Schultz, Hannah Loraas, Chloe Boll, Amelia Overgaard): 4th (11:30.51)

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Andrew MacGregor: 7th in high jump (5'0")

Caden Boike: 10th in discus (86'10"), 11th in shot put (30'1")

Cameron Weiland: 6th in 800-meter run (2:30.63), 10th in 1600-meter run (5:43.18)

Carter Coauette: 5th in 1600-meter run (5:04.79), 24th in long jump (13'8.5")

Easton Tangquist: 4th in high jump (5'2"), 5th in 200-meter dash (25.10)

Gabe Montieth: 5th in triple jump (34'10"), 13th in 100-meter dash (12.76)

Greg Gonzalez: 3rd in shot put (37'9"), 9th in discus throw (87'5")

Karsten Isaacson: 2nd in 800-meter run (2:16.68), 2nd in high jump (5'6")

Noah Kiel: 1st in 100-meter dash (11.22), 1st in 200-meter dash (22.99)

Omar Petithomme: 16th in shot put (25'3"), 16th in discus (75'2")

Thor Harbott: 4th in 3200-meter run (11:41.28), 7th in 1600-meter run (5:17.70)

4x100-meter relay (Andrew MacGregor, Caden Boike, Easton Tangquist, Gabe Montieth): 3rd (48.49)

4x200-meter relay (Andrew MacGregor, Caden Boike, Easton Tangquist, Noah Kiel): 1st (1:37.75)

4x400-meter relay (Andrew MacGregor, Cameron Weiland, Gabe Montieth, Karsten Isaacson): 4th (3:59.81)

