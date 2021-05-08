Pirates tie for eighth in Park Rapids, put up best round of season

The Crookston boys' golf team had a solid showing at the Park Rapids Invitational on Friday at Headwaters Golf Course, placing eighth out of 12 teams.

The Pirates recorded a team score of 350, 62 strokes above par on the 6,267-yard course. Their total score was tied for their lowest of the season, while their score relative to par was their best yet.

Blaine Andringa shot Crookston's lowest score of the day with an 11-over-par 83, finishing tied for 18th. Andringa recorded nine pars in his round.

Kaleb Thingelstad was the Pirates' second-highest finisher, shooting an 84 to tie for 21st. Thingelstad was the only Pirate with a birdie Friday, as he birdied two straight holes on the back nine.

Jaxon Wang and Ashton Shockman were Crookston's other two scorers, tying for 35th and 45th respectively. Both Wang and Shockman shot their second-best rounds of the season, Wang putting up an 89 and Shockman shooting 94.

Lucas Winger finished 62nd with a 105, and Brannon Tangquist finished 63rd with a 108 to round out the Pirates' group.

Detroit Lakes won the invitational with a score of 307, 13 strokes ahead of Staples-Motley. Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley shot a 70 to win by one stroke over Detroit Lakes' Nick Tobkin and Pequot Lakes' Tyler Seeling.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Bemidji on Monday at the Bemidji Town and County Course, which will be the site of this year's Section 8AA Tournament.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Detroit Lakes 307 (+19)

2. Staples-Motley 320 (+32)

3. Pequot Lakes 323 (+35)

4. East Grand Forks 333 (+45)

5. United North Central 338 (+50)

6. Thief River Falls 342 (+54)

7. Park Rapids 347 (+59)

8. Crookston 350 (+62)

9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 352 (+64)

10. Perham 366 (+78)

11. Wadena-Deer Creek 367 (+79)

12. Cass Lake-Bena 467 (+179)

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Blaine Andringa 42-41—83 (+11)

Kaleb Thingelstad 43-41—84 (+12)

Jaxon Wang 45-44—89 (+17)

Ashton Shockman 46-48—94 (+22)

Lucas Winger 53-52—105 (+33)

Brannon Tangquist 54-54—108 (+36)

