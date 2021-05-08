Pirates swept in doubleheader at Thief River Falls

Free baserunners spelled trouble for the Crookston baseball team as it lost both games of a doubleheader at Thief River Falls/Goodridge on Friday afternoon.

The Pirates (5-5, 2-4 Section 8AA) suffered a blowout loss, 13-3, in the first game before losing a late lead in a 7-6 loss to the Prowlers in the final game of the day.

Thief River Falls (5-4, 4-1) took a 7-0 lead after two innings in the first game and scored in every inning. With the score 10-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Prowlers put three runs on the board to end the game via run-rule.

Crookston was outhit just 7-5, but committed four errors, allowed nine walks and hit three TRF batters. Austin Trinkle led the Pirates at the plate by going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

The second game of the day was much closer. The Pirates scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead. After walks by Trinkle and Gunnar Gunderson and a Jacob Miller single, Brooks Butt and Ethan Boll hit consecutive sacrifice flies, and Carter Bruggeman tripled to center to drive in two more runs.

But the Prowlers crawled back as Gannon Kempert held Crookston scoreless over the next three innings. After two Pirate errors to open the bottom of the sixth inning, Kyler Horgeshimer and Cooper Lawrence hit consecutive RBI singles to give TRF the lead at 6-5. Morgan Rude's sacrifice fly added an insurance run.

Boll tripled to deep right field to score Miller in the seventh inning, but Crookston couldn't bring Boll in to score despite two chances to do so.

Boll went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Miller went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in the afternoon's second game. On the mound, Brooks Butt pitched all six innings, walking none and striking out four. Just two of the seven runs Butt allowed were earned.

The Pirates actually outhit the Prowlers, 10-9, but were hurt by five errors.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be on the road Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader at Warroad (6-1, 2-0 Section 8AA).

THIEF RIVER FALLS 13, CROOKSTON 3 (5)

Crookston 0-0-1-1-1—3-5-4

Thief River Falls 4-3-1-2-3—13-7-2

WP: Zach Westlund (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

LP: Cade Coauette (3.0 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 1 K)

THIEF RIVER FALLS 7, CROOKSTON 6

Crookston 0-1-4-0-0-0-1—6-10-5

Thief River Falls 1-0-2-1-0-3-X—7-9-0

WP: Gannon Kempert (5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Brooks Butt (6.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

