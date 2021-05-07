Pirates swept by Roseau in doubleheader

The Crookston softball team is still searching for its first win of the season after suffering two losses in a doubleheader at Roseau on Thursday afternoon.

The Rams used big sixth innings in both games to pull away with run-rule victories, 16-6 in the first game and 15-5 in the second.

Crookston (0-10, 0-5 Section 8AA) got off to a strong start with a two-run first inning in the first game, but Roseau (4-5, 3-4) struck with three runs in the bottom half of the frame and took an 8-4 lead after three innings.

The Pirates rallied to get within 9-6 after the top of the sixth inning, but the Rams put up seven runs in the bottom sixth to extend the lead to 10 and invoke the mercy rule.

Addie Fee impressed in her first varsity game, hitting atop the Crookston order and going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jenna Coauette, in addition to pitching the entire game, went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Amber Cymbaluk went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Emily Bowman drove in two runs and Emilee Tate drove in another. Kenze Epema and Reese Swanson also crossed the plate.

The second game of the day played like a repeat of the first in some ways. Roseau took a 4-0 lead after an inning, before Crookston scored twice in the top of the second. The Rams then extended their lead to 8-2, but the Pirates mounted a bit of a rally and got within 9-5 after five and a half frames.

Roseau scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game after six innings for a second straight run-rule win.

Crookston had a solid day at the plate, with 18 hits across two games, but was beset by errors. The Pirates committed eight fielding errors in the second game.

Fee remained hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Swanson went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored a run as well. Julia Lallier had an RBI and crossed the plate herself. Coauette, Cymbaluk and Carley Knutson all scored runs, and Coauette drove in a run as well.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Fosston on Tuesday, May 11 to take on East Polk (7-3, 3-0). The North Stars beat Crookston, 28-2, at the BGMR Day in the Park tournament on April 17.

ROSEAU 16, CROOKSTON 6 (6)

Crookston 2-0-2-0-1-1—6-10-2

Roseau 3-1-4-1-0-7—16-14-1

ROSEAU 15, CROOKSTON 5 (6)

Crookston 0-2-0-0-2-1—5-8-8

Roseau 4-0-1-3-1-6—15-15-1

