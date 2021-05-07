Pirates blow big lead, lose in walk-off fashion to Sacred Heart, 9-8

EAST GRAND FORKS — The Crookston baseball team took an 8-0 lead but couldn't hang on against a furious Sacred Heart rally, and Breck Bloom gave the Eagles a walk-off, 9-8 win with his two-out RBI single in the seventh inning Thursday night, snapping the Pirates' three-game winning streak.

Crookston (5-3) picked up where it left off from a 13-5 victory over Bagley on Tuesday. The first five Pirates reached base via walk or a hit-by-pitch, and Austin Trinkle guided a two-RBI single through the left side to make it 4-0. A wild pitch then brought the score to 5-0 after one inning.

The Pirates added one run apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Meanwhile, Jacob Miller cruised through the Sacred Heart lineup. In 5.1 innings, the Crookston starter struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits, holding the Eagles (4-1) off the scoreboard.

But Miller reached 105 pitches, the maximum allowed in a single day in Minnesota high school competition, and had to be relieved by Ethan Boll. Sacred Heart immediately jumped on Boll, knocking six straight singles to cut the lead to 8-4.

Boll was then relieved by Brooks Butt, who faced Gage Wavra with the bases loaded and two outs. On a full count, Wavra slammed a deep drive into left field, clearing the bases and bringing the Eagles within a run.

Crookston was unable to score despite putting the first runners on base in the seventh, and Butt came out to try to finish the game. Butt struck out two straight batters after putting the leadoff runner aboard, but Sam Modeen singled home the tying run and proceeded to steal second. That set up Bloom, who blooped one into short right field to send the hosts into a frenzy.

Ashton Larson led the Pirates at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Crookston drew nine walks for the game, of which George Widman drew three and Miller and Gunner Gunderson both drew two.

Isaac Zavoral picked up the win for Sacred Heart, pitching the final two innings in addition to going 2-for-4 at the plate. Bloom, Modeen and Nick Brundin all had two hits.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will take on Thief River Falls/Goodridge (3-4) in a doubleheader Friday afternoon in Thief River Falls.

SACRED HEART 9, CROOKSTON 8

Crookston 5-0-1-0-1-1-0—8-8-2

Sacred Heart 0-0-0-0-0-7-2—9-12-1

WP: Isaac Zavoral (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Brooks Butt (1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

