Pirates of the Week: April 29-May 5

Baseball: junior Brooks Butt

Coach Mitch Bakken: "Brooks is having a great start to his junior season. He has played well offensively, defensively, and on the mound. He's had a couple multi-RBI games and just came off a fantastic start earning a 4-2 victory over Hillsboro/Central Valley. He's been a very productive three-hitter for us, and we look to him to continue his great at-bats and help us put runs on the board."

Softball: senior Kenze Epema

Coach Sunny Bowman: "Kenze is a senior captain. Kenze is a leader on and off the field, and has been doing very well on both sides of the ball. Kenze is a versatile defender playing three different positions this past week — second base, third base, and left field — and she has been hitting the ball very well for us and doing her job to move runners around. She’s aggressive at the plate and battles at every at-bat, and when she gets on base her speed is dangerous."

Boys' golf: senior Jaxon Wang

Coach Steve Kofoed: "Jaxon has started to find his game in the last week. Jaxon posted a season low in Fergus Falls last Friday, shooting an 86. On Tuesday, he fired a 94 on a cold and windy day in EGF. If the Pirates are going to play deep into the postseason, Jaxon is going to be a key factor!"

Girls' golf: senior Sophia Rezac

Coach Jeff Perreault: "Sophia shot 99 at both the Bemidji and Roseau invites, which is a tie for her career-best score. Her positive attitude and organizational skills are huge assets for her role as a team captain."

Boys' tennis: junior George French and sophomore Xander Kuchan

Playing at No. 3 doubles, French and Kuchan went 2-1 in Crookston’s matches against Minnewaska Area, Benson and Moorhead, winning two matches in straight sets and helping the Pirates to their first win of the year.

Note: French and Kuchan were selected by sports editor Jacob Shames

Boys' track and field: senior Cameron Weiland

Coach Wayne Folkers: "Cameron Weiland is a senior. He runs distance for us. He has been in our program since he was a seventh-grader. He's always steady for our team and is a good role model for our younger runners."

Girls' track and field: junior Hayden Winjum

Coach Amy Boll: "Hayden is a junior on the girls' track team. She has been on the varsity since she was in seventh grade. Hayden is a young lady that is very versatile. She runs the 200 meters, 400 meters 4x200 meters, 4x400 meters, long jump, triple jump and high jump. She is a huge part of the success of the girls' track team. This year she has had some outstanding performances. Keep working hard. Great job Hayden!"

