Mason Ruhlman named NSIC Player of the Week

Minnesota Crookston second baseman Mason Ruhlman was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Player of the Week for the week of April 26-May 2.

Ruhlman, a redshirt senior, helped the Golden Eagles go 5-0 against Northern State and Bemidji State by hitting .500 with four home runs, three doubles and a 1.333 slugging percentage in 18 at-bats. He drove in 11 runs and crossed the plate eight times.

On Wednesday, Ruhlman went 3-for-4 and hit a grand slam in a 14-3 win over Northern State. In UMC's 7-5 win over Bemidji State on Saturday, Ruhlman hit a walk-off two-run home run and went 2-for-4 with five RBIs. He went 3-for-4 with a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of a 9-8 win over the Beavers on Sunday.

For the season, Ruhlman is hitting .348 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and a 1.250 on-base plus slugging percentage. He leads the Golden Eagles (22-6, 17-6 NSIC) in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, walks and runs scored, and is tied for second in a host of other offensive categories.

Ruhlman is third in the NSIC with a .520 OBP and fourth with a .730 slugging percentage. He is second in the NSIC in OPS behind Joey Werner of Minnesota State. Ruhlman is ninth in all of NCAA Division II baseball in walks per game, drawing 1.04.

Ruhlman is the second Golden Eagle to win NSIC Player of the Week this season. Brock Reller won the first two awards of the season on March 8 and March 15.

