Pirates can't keep pace with Red Lake Falls in 15-4 loss

The Crookston softball team was hurt by a pair of big innings in a 15-4 loss to Red Lake Falls Tuesday afternoon at Donnie Lauf Field.

After a high-scoring extra-inning loss to Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal on Friday, the Pirates (0-8) continued to play well on offense. They had 10 hits, tied for their second-highest total of the season. However, they allowed 19 hits to the Eagles and committed five errors in the field.

Red Lake Falls (5-3) jumped on top with six runs in the second inning and put up another six-run frame in the sixth inning to take a 15-1 lead. Crookston fought to extend the game in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn't narrow the deficit under 10 runs and prevent the mercy rule from taking effect.

Kenze Epema went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs to lead the Pirate offense. Reese Swanson stood out in her first-ever varsity game, going 2-for-3 and scoring two runs.

Jenna Coauette went the distance on the mound, giving up three walks and striking out four. Ten of the 15 runs Coauette gave up were earned.

Every member of the Crookston starting lineup reached base at least once. Coauette and Epema had extra-base hits. Emilee Tate drove in a run, and Emma Boll and Julia Lallier each crossed the plate.

Alexis Swendra, Gabby Casavan and Mikayla Wislow each had three hits for Red Lake Falls, and Bella Amiot, Greta Philipp, Gretchen Cota and Shelby Breiland all had two. Casavan got the win on the mound and drove in five runs from the leadoff spot.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be on the road for a doubleheader at Roseau (2-4, 1-4) Thursday afternoon.

RED LAKE FALLS 15, CROOKSTON 4

Red Lake Falls 0-6-1-0-2-6—15-19-2

Crookston 0-0-0-1-0-3—4-10-5

WP: Gabby Casavan (6.0 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

LP: Jenna Coauette (6.0 IP, 19 H, 15 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.