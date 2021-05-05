Pirates finish sixth at Park Rapids Invitational

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
Hannah Brouse putts during the Crookston Invitational April 22 at Minakwa Golf Course. Brouse and the Pirates finished sixth at the Park Rapids Invitational on Monday.

The Crookston girls' golf team finished sixth at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday.

The Pirates put up a score of 425 (137 over par), 81 strokes behind winners Detroit Lakes and five strokes ahead of seventh-place East Grand Forks. 

Joslynn Leach, as she has in every meet this season, shot Crookston's lowest round with a 95, finishing just outside the top 10. No other Pirate broke 100.

The Pirates had two golfers playing varsity for the first time this season: Halle Nicholas and Morgan Nelson. Nicholas shot a 113 and Nelson shot a 116.

Park Rapids' Anna Eckman was the top individual with a score of 80, one stroke ahead of Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoop and Fergus Falls' Annika Jyrkas.

UP NEXT: Crookston is scheduled to play at the Thief River Falls Invitational on Monday, May 10.

TEAM RESULTS

  • 1. Detroit Lakes 344 (+56)
  • 2. Fergus Falls 363 (+75)
  • 3. Park Rapids 385 (+97)
  • 4. Moorhead 386 (+98)
  • 5. Roseau 406 (+118)
  • 6. Crookston 425 (+137)
  • 7. East Grand Forks 430 (+142)

CROOKSTON RESULTS

  • Joslynn Leach 95 (+23)
  • Hannah Brouse 106 (+34)
  • Grace Fischer 111 (+39)
  • Halle Nicholas 113 (+41)
  • Sophia Rezac 113 (+41)
  • Morgan Nelson 116 (+44)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.