Pirates finish sixth at Park Rapids Invitational
The Crookston girls' golf team finished sixth at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday.
The Pirates put up a score of 425 (137 over par), 81 strokes behind winners Detroit Lakes and five strokes ahead of seventh-place East Grand Forks.
Joslynn Leach, as she has in every meet this season, shot Crookston's lowest round with a 95, finishing just outside the top 10. No other Pirate broke 100.
The Pirates had two golfers playing varsity for the first time this season: Halle Nicholas and Morgan Nelson. Nicholas shot a 113 and Nelson shot a 116.
Park Rapids' Anna Eckman was the top individual with a score of 80, one stroke ahead of Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoop and Fergus Falls' Annika Jyrkas.
UP NEXT: Crookston is scheduled to play at the Thief River Falls Invitational on Monday, May 10.
TEAM RESULTS
- 1. Detroit Lakes 344 (+56)
- 2. Fergus Falls 363 (+75)
- 3. Park Rapids 385 (+97)
- 4. Moorhead 386 (+98)
- 5. Roseau 406 (+118)
- 6. Crookston 425 (+137)
- 7. East Grand Forks 430 (+142)
CROOKSTON RESULTS
- Joslynn Leach 95 (+23)
- Hannah Brouse 106 (+34)
- Grace Fischer 111 (+39)
- Halle Nicholas 113 (+41)
- Sophia Rezac 113 (+41)
- Morgan Nelson 116 (+44)
