Pirates finish sixth at Park Rapids Invitational

The Crookston girls' golf team finished sixth at the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday.

The Pirates put up a score of 425 (137 over par), 81 strokes behind winners Detroit Lakes and five strokes ahead of seventh-place East Grand Forks.

Joslynn Leach, as she has in every meet this season, shot Crookston's lowest round with a 95, finishing just outside the top 10. No other Pirate broke 100.

The Pirates had two golfers playing varsity for the first time this season: Halle Nicholas and Morgan Nelson. Nicholas shot a 113 and Nelson shot a 116.

Park Rapids' Anna Eckman was the top individual with a score of 80, one stroke ahead of Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoop and Fergus Falls' Annika Jyrkas.

UP NEXT: Crookston is scheduled to play at the Thief River Falls Invitational on Monday, May 10.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Detroit Lakes 344 (+56)

2. Fergus Falls 363 (+75)

3. Park Rapids 385 (+97)

4. Moorhead 386 (+98)

5. Roseau 406 (+118)

6. Crookston 425 (+137)

7. East Grand Forks 430 (+142)

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 95 (+23)

Hannah Brouse 106 (+34)

Grace Fischer 111 (+39)

Halle Nicholas 113 (+41)

Sophia Rezac 113 (+41)

Morgan Nelson 116 (+44)

