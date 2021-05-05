Pirates get first win, beat Moorhead in first match after Brekken's departure

The Crookston boys' tennis team won for the first time in 14 dual matches Tuesday afternoon, beating Moorhead, 5-2, on the road.

The Pirates (1-13) picked up the win in their first match without head coach Cody Brekken, who began a year-long deployment with the National Guard this weekend.

Assistant coach Pat Janorschke assumed Brekken's duties.

Crookston was buoyed by a strong performance in doubles, where it won all three matches.

Evan Christensen and Mason Owens (No. 1) and Isaac Thomforde and Nathan Kelly (No. 2) had their matches proceed largely the same way: both duos won the first set 6-2, dropped the second set by a large margin, but recovered to take the third and final set comfortably.

George French and Xander Kuchan, playing at No. 3 doubles, won their match in straight sets.

Erik Coauette and Reggie Winjum defeated their opponents at the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots, respectively.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will host East Grand Forks and Perham in a triangular Friday afternoon beginning at 2:00 p.m. Crookston has lost to the Green Wave twice this season.

CROOKSTON 5, MOORHEAD 2

No. 1 singles: Ives Hilgers (Moorhead) def. Jack Garmen 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Erik Coauette (Crookston) def. Brody Hanson 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

No. 3 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Henry Skatvold 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 singles: Isidro Lopez (Moorhead) def. Joey Brule 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 doubles: Evan Christensen and Mason Owens (Crookston) def. Adam Pettys and Oscar Bergson 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

No. 2 doubles: Isaac Thomforde and Nathan Kelly (Crookston) def. Ben Voxlund and Mason Voxlund 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

No. 3 doubles: George French and Xander Kuchan (Crookston) def. Caden Filipi and Elliott Kolle 6-3, 6-1

