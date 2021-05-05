Pirates finish fourth at East Grand Forks Invitational

The Crookston boys' golf team finished fourth at the East Grand Forks Invitational on Tuesday at Valley Golf Course.

On a cold and windy morning, the Pirates finished with a team score of 75-over-par 367, eight strokes behind hosts East Grand Forks. Roseau had five of the top six golfers and won the meet with a score of 324, 23 strokes ahead of Thief River Falls.

Kaleb Thingelstad was the top Crookston individual, shooting an 88 on the par-73 course to place 10th. Ashton Shockman had his best round as a Pirate, shooting a 91 to finish 14th.

Jaxon Wang and Blaine Andringa carded 94s to tie for 19th. Brannon Tangquist and Gavin Anderson finished 26th and 27th, respectively.

Max Wilson of Roseau won the invite with a 78, finishing one stroke ahead of teammate Teagan LaPlante.

UP NEXT: Crookston will play in the Bemidji Invitational Monday, May 10 at Bemidji Town and Country Club, the site of this year's Section 8AA Tournament.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Roseau 324 (+32)

2. Thief River Falls 347 (+55)

3. East Grand Forks 359 (+67)

4. Crookston 367 (+75)

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Kaleb Thingelstad 46-42—88 (+15)

Ashton Shockman 46-45—91 (+18)

Jaxon Wang 47-47—94 (+21)

Blaine Andringa 40-54—94 (+21)

Brannon Tangquist 55-53—108 (+35)

Gavin Anderson 60-60—120 (+47)

