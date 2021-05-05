Pirates use fast start to beat Bagley, 13-5

The Crookston baseball team scored six runs in the first inning and used the fast start to knock off Bagley, 13-5, at Jim Karn Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates (5-2, 2-2 Section 8AA) extended their winning streak to three games after beating Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) and Barnesville at the Jim Karn Classic last weekend. They had 11 base hits and took advantage of eight Bagley errors.

Crookston loaded the bases in the first inning on an error and hard-hit singles by Jacob Miller and Brooks Butt. It got on the scoreboard when Carter Bruggeman hit a hard ground ball that the Flyers' third baseman dropped for an error, allowing Gunner Gunderson to score.

Cade DeLeon drove in another run when he was hit by a pitch, and Ethan Boll and Ashton Larson hit consecutive RBI singles for a 4-0 lead. Bagley (3-4, 0-1) looked like it would get out of the jam when Brett Merschman got Gunner Gunderson to pop up with two outs, but Merschman dropped the ball and allowed two more runs to score.

The Pirates scored two runs in each of the next two innings and led 10-1 after three innings, but Bruggeman ran into trouble in the fourth frame after allowing only one hit to that point. The Flyers had three base hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in their first five trips to the plate.

Cade Coauette then came in to relieve Bruggeman and limited the damage, getting three quick outs to hold Bagley to four runs in the inning. Coauette completed the game on the mound, striking out seven batters while allowing just one hit and walking one.

Crookston pulled away with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to create the final margin.

Every member of the Pirates' starting lineup reached base and eight players had at least one hit. Gunderson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Boll went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Bruggeman drove in two runs, and Butt and DeLeon both crossed the plate twice.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will take on Sacred Heart (3-1) under the lights in East Grand Forks Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON 13, BAGLEY 5

Bagley 0-0-1-4-0-0-0—5-5-8

Crookston 6-2-2-0-2-1-X—13-11-0

WP: Carter Bruggeman (3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

LP: Brett Merschman (2.0 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

