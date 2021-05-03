Pirate baseball goes undefeated at Jim Karn Classic

Times Report

Saturday at the Jim Karn Classic Tournament they were hosting, the Crookston Pirates rallied once again, this time against the Barnesville Trojans, 7-3, on the warmest day of the spring. The win capped a 2-0 tournament for the Pirates.

Crookston got started early in the bottom of the first, when Gunner Gunderson fouled off a bunch of pitches and was rewarded with a single. After Jacob Miller hit a sharp grounder through the legs of the Trojan second baseman, he made his way to second base, which seemed to catch the Barnesville fielders off guard, as Gunderson sprinted home.

The Pirates were up 2-0 and pitcher Cade Coauette had his off-speed pitches working on the mound, but the Trojans put up three runs in the top of the third to take the lead. But Miller was once again involved in the Pirate rally in their half of the inning, singling, stealing second and scoring on a Brooks Butt single.

Miller relieved Coauette and silenced the Trojan bats for the rest of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Pirates built up a lead. In the fifth, George Widman drew a base-on-balls, Gunderson doubled, and Miller brought them both home with a single up the middle. Butt drove in Miller with a sharp single to right after a long battle with the Trojan hurler.

The Pirates finished out the scoring in their half of the sixth, when Austin Trinkle singled, Widman and Gundrson walked, and Miller brought home Trinkle with a sacrifice fly.

The 4-2 Pirates host Bagley on Tuesday.