Errors plague Pirates in 14-1 loss to Thief River Falls

The Crookston softball team couldn't overcome 11 errors in a 14-1 loss to Thief River Falls Thursday afternoon at MEC Park in Thief River Falls.

The Pirates (0-6) scored first, striking in the first inning when Kenze Epema doubled, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. But the undefeated Prowlers struck back with six runs in the first inning, four in the second and three in the third.

Crookston pitcher Jenna Coauette allowed six hits in four innings, but due to the 11 errors in the field, none of the runs she gave up were earned.

Haylie Rogalla went the distance for Thief River Falls, striking out nine and allowing two hits for the run-rule victory.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be at home Friday against Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.

THIEF RIVER FALLS 14, CROOKSTON 1 (5)

​​​​​​​Crookston 1-0-0-0-0—1-2-11

Thief River Falls 6-4-3-1-X—14-6-1

WP: Haylie Rogalla (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K)

LP: Jenna Coauette (4.0 IP, 6 H, 14 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

