Pirates tie for eighth at Bemidji Invitational

The Crookston girls' golf team finished in a tie for eighth at the 14-team Bemidji Invitational on Friday.

In their third competition of the season, the Pirates posted their lowest score yet. They shot a 403 (115 over par) at Bemidji Town and Country Club, which will be the site of this year's Section 8AA Championship in June.

Joslynn Leach, who led Crookston in its first two invitationals, was once again the highest-placing Pirate. The senior shot an 87, her best round of the season, to finish in 11th place.

Sophia Rezac finished tied for 34th and was the only other Pirate to break 100 for the day, with a score of 99. Hannah Brouse finished tied for 43rd, Grace Fischer tied for 58th and Georgia Sanders tied for 63rd.

Brainerd won the invite, shooting 322 to finish nine strokes ahead of Detroit Lakes. The Warriors' Katie Foley took first individually with a 76, beating Bemidji's Nicki Son by a stroke.

The Pirates tied for eighth with Roseau. They finished four strokes behind host Bemidji in seventh place and four strokes ahead of 10th-place Willmar.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be in action again at the Park Rapids Invitational Monday, May 3 at the Headwaters Golf Club.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 44-43—87 (+15)

Sophia Rezac 48-51—99 (+27)

Hannah Brouse 51-53—104 (+32)

Grace Fischer 54-59—113 (+41)

Georgia Sanders 57-61—118 (+46)

