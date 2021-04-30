Pirates drop three matches at Northwest Quadrangular
The Crookston boys' tennis team lost all three of its matches at the Northwest Quadrangular in Thief River Falls Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates fell to Bemidji, 6-1, in their first match. They lost to East Grand Forks, 5-2, in their second match, and were defeated 7-0 by Thief River Falls to end the day.
Crookston fell to 0-11 on the season with the trio of losses.
Nathan Kelly had the Pirates' lone win against the Lumberjacks, winning at No. 4 singles by virtue of a 10-8 tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets.
Against the Green Wave, Jack Garmen picked up a win over Tanner Lubinski at No. 1 singles with a tiebreaker, and Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan also won at No. 2 doubles.
UP NEXT: The Pirates will travel to Moorhead for a dual on Tuesday, May 4. Crookston fell to the Spuds, 6-1, at home on Tuesday.
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.