Pirates open Jim Karn Classic with 4-2 win over Hillsboro/Central Valley

The Crookston baseball team came from behind twice and scored two runs in the sixth inning to beat Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.), 4-2, in the Jim Karn Classic Friday evening at Jim Karn Field.

The Pirates were led by Brooks Butt, who put forth a strong effort on the mound for the team's first complete game of the season. Butt gave up just six hits and two runs while striking out six and walking none, throwing 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes.

Meanwhile, Crookston (3-2) got just enough on offense. After the Burros took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, Austin Trinkle got hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on Gunner Gunderson's sacrifice fly.

Hillsboro/Central Valley took the lead again in the top of the fifth inning, but in the bottom half of the inning, Andrew Dullum hit the Pirate leadoff man — this time Ashton Larson — once again. Larson came out for pinch-runner Jaren Bailey, and George Widman slashed a line drive into left field to bring home Bailey on a game-tying double.

Butt began the sixth inning with a single and took second and third base on Burro fielding errors. Carter Bruggeman then hit a fly ball to left, deep enough for Butt to tag and give Crookston a 3-2 lead. Larson added an insurance run with an RBI single later in the frame, scoring Cade DeLeon.

Ethan Boll went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Pirates, who had six hits as a team.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will close out the Jim Karn Classic Saturday afternoon when they take on Barnesville (2-4).

CROOKSTON 4, HILLSBORO/CENTRAL VALLEY 2

Hillsboro/Central Valley 0-0-1-0-1-0-0—2-6-1

Crookston 0-0-1-0-1-2-X—4-6-2

WP: Brooks Butt (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

