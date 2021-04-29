Pirates of the Week: April 23-29

Crookston Times

Baseball: junior Gunner Gunderson

Coach Mitch Bakken: "Gunner has had a great start to the season. I think to start the season he reached base successfully in his first 10 at-bats. He is the captain of the outfield in centerfield and does a great job. He has sold at-bats all season and has earned the leadoff spot. When he gets on, good things are going to happen offensively. Gunner is always at the field early and stays late if needed. He's a fun young man to coach."

Softball: junior Jenna Coauette

Coach Sunny Bowman: "Jenna is a leader on and off the field. She is our top pitcher, and our cleanup hitter with home run power. She is a smart and aggressive softball player that plays her positions well. When Jenna is on in the pitching circle, as she was on Thursday night against Grand Forks Central, the team really follows her lead."

Boys' golf: junior Blaine Andringa

Coach Steve Kofoed: "Blaine has played some consistent golf to start the season. He led the Pirates a week ago, firing a 96 at the Legacy on a cold, windy, snowy day. Last Monday, Blaine fired a season-low 83 at Minakwa to help the Pirates post our best team score of the season. Blaine will be a huge factor in the Pirates' postseason success."

Girls' golf: senior Joslynn Leach

Coach Jeff Perreault: "The senior captain started off the season with a medalist performance at the Crookston Invite and a third-place finish at the Roseau Invite. Joslynn is a leader by example both on and off the course and it will be fun to watch her make a push for a second state tournament appearance!"

Boys' tennis: junior Erik Coauette and seventh-grader Reggie Winjum

Coach Cody Brekken: "Erik is a junior this year and has stepped up in a big way for the Pirates this season, playing mostly in the No. 2 singles spot after not playing much varsity the season before. He has put in the work and it really shows in his game. Erik got wins against Fergus Falls and EGF earlier this season and is showing constant improvement!

"Reggie is a seventh-grader that has proved he belongs on our varsity roster. He has been getting the most wins for us at the No. 4 singles spot. Reggie has a consistent stroke, moves great around the court, knows where to move his opponents and most importantly, plays with a calm even demeanor. I’m excited to see his game grow!"

Boys' track and field: senior Noah Kiel

Coach Wayne Folkers: "Noah has been leading our team this year in several events. He has become a very good senior leader, not only meets but also at practice. We look forward to seeing what he does at the end of the year."

Girls' track and field: senior Emma Borowicz

Coach Amy Boll: "Emma is a senior on the girls' track team. She has been on the varsity track team for the past six years. Emma competes in the 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, 200 meters, 4x200 relay, and Pole Vault. She is a huge part of the success of the girls' track team. This week Emma finished first in the 300H, 200M and the Pole Vault. She had a second place in the 4x200. Emma is such a joy to watch. As she competes in her events, you can see her determination and drive during competition. She is a very dedicated athlete. We are proud of you! Great job Emma!"

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.