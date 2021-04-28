Pirates run-ruled in both games of Warroad doubleheader

The Crookston softball team lost both halves of its home doubleheader against Warroad Tuesday afternoon at Donnie Lauf Field.

Tuesday's games were the first two at home in nearly two years for the Pirates, who lost 16-5 and 22-2 to the Warriors to fall to 0-6 on the season.

Crookston started off strong, scoring in each of the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead. Emma Boll scored on a passed ball in the first inning, and Emily Bowman and Julia Lallier both did the same in the second. Bowman and Lallier both drove in runs on RBI groundouts in the third.

But with a flurry of base hits, walks and errors, Warroad (4-1) surged ahead in the fifth inning and ultimately scored 14 runs in the frame, using the big inning to win by run-rule.

The second game of the doubleheader was never as close. The Warriors opened the game with a six-run first inning. Boll and Kenze Epema worked a double steal which scored Boll, and Amber Cymbaluk singled home Epema in the bottom of the first inning, but that was it for the Pirates.

Warroad had another huge inning in the second game, scoring 15 runs in the third inning to cruise to a run-rule win. The Warriors had just nine hits, but drew 16 walks for the game.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Thief River Falls on Thursday. The Prowlers are 5-0 on the season.

WARROAD 16, CROOKSTON 5 (5)

Warroad 0-0-0-2-14—16-11-2

Crookston 1-2-2-0-0—5-2-4

WARROAD 22, CROOKSTON 2 (3)

Warroad 6-1-15—22-9-1

Crookston 2-0-0—2-3-1

