Pirates drop dual to Moorhead

The Crookston boys' tennis team dropped a dual match against Moorhead Tuesday afternoon at the CHS tennis courts.

The Pirates fell to 0-8 on the season with the 6-1 loss to the Spuds.

Seventh-grader Reggie Winjum picked up Crookston's lone win on the afternoon, winning his second straight match at No. 4 singles and beating Lane Cirks 6-1, 6-1.

Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens won the first set at No. 1 doubles, but Adam Pettys and Henry Skatvold came back to take the second set and win in a tiebreaker. At No. 3 doubles, Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan forced a third set against Elliott Kolle and Isidro Lopez before falling 6-1.

Jack Garmen battled Ives Hilgers in both sets at No. 1 singles, falling 6-4, 6-4.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Thief River Falls Thursday afternoon for the Northwest Quadrangular consisting of Crookston, Bemidji, East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls.

MOORHEAD 6, CROOKSTON 1

No. 1 singles: Ives Hilgers (Moorhead) def. Jack Garmen 6-4, 6-4

No. 2 singles: Oscar Bergson (Moorhead) def. Erik Coauette 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Brody Hanson (Moorhead) def. Evan Christensen 6-2, 6-4

No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Lane Cirks 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: Adam Pettys and Henry Skatvold (Moorhead) def. Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens 2-6, 6-2 (10-8)

No. 2 doubles: Ben Voxlund and Mason Voxlund (Moorhead) def. Joey Brule and Nathan Kelly 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 doubles: Elliott Kolle and Isidro Lopez (Moorhead) def. Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

