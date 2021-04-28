Pirates drop dual to Moorhead

Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
Reggie Winjum plays against Thief River Falls on Thursday, April 15. Winjum won Crookston's lone match against Moorhead on Tuesday.

The Crookston boys' tennis team dropped a dual match against Moorhead Tuesday afternoon at the CHS tennis courts.

The Pirates fell to 0-8 on the season with the 6-1 loss to the Spuds.

Seventh-grader Reggie Winjum picked up Crookston's lone win on the afternoon, winning his second straight match at No. 4 singles and beating Lane Cirks 6-1, 6-1.

Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens won the first set at No. 1 doubles, but Adam Pettys and Henry Skatvold came back to take the second set and win in a tiebreaker. At No. 3 doubles, Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan forced a third set against Elliott Kolle and Isidro Lopez before falling 6-1.

Jack Garmen battled Ives Hilgers in both sets at No. 1 singles, falling 6-4, 6-4.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Thief River Falls Thursday afternoon for the Northwest Quadrangular consisting of Crookston, Bemidji, East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls.

MOORHEAD 6, CROOKSTON 1

  • No. 1 singles: Ives Hilgers (Moorhead) def. Jack Garmen 6-4, 6-4
  • No. 2 singles: Oscar Bergson (Moorhead) def. Erik Coauette 6-3, 6-0
  • No. 3 singles: Brody Hanson (Moorhead) def. Evan Christensen 6-2, 6-4
  • No. 4 singles: Reggie Winjum (Crookston) def. Lane Cirks 6-1, 6-1
  • No. 1 doubles: Adam Pettys and Henry Skatvold (Moorhead) def. Isaac Thomforde and Mason Owens 2-6, 6-2 (10-8)
  • No. 2 doubles: Ben Voxlund and Mason Voxlund (Moorhead) def. Joey Brule and Nathan Kelly 6-4, 6-2
  • No. 3 doubles: Elliott Kolle and Isidro Lopez (Moorhead) def. Kaleb Armstrong and Xander Kuchan 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.