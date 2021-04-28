Pirates blown out twice by Roseau in home opener doubleheader

Playing its first games at Jim Karn Field in nearly two years, the Crookston baseball team was swept by Roseau in a doubleheader at home Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates, who had outscored Red Lake County and Fosston by a combined 32-7 in their first two games of the season, suffered losses by the score of 11-0 and 13-1 to the Rams. They fell to 2-2 on the season, while Roseau improved to 4-1.

The Rams were led in the first game by Isaac Wensloff, who pitched a gem with seven strikeouts and just two hits allowed in five innings. They scored four runs in the first inning and three apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to cruise to the run-rule.

Roseau had just four hits against Crookston pitching, but the Pirates walked 11 batters and committed three errors on the field. Less than half their pitches went for strikes.

Crookston scored its lone run of the doubleheader in the fourth inning of the second game, but it was no match for the Rams' nine-run second inning that put them in control for good.

All nine of Roseau's starters had a hit in the second game.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will return to action when they host the Jim Karn Classic Friday and Saturday. They are scheduled to play Hillsboro/Central Valley (N.D.) at 6:00 p.m. Friday and Barnesville at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

ROSEAU 11, CROOKSTON 0 (5)

Roseau 4-1-0-3-3—11-4-0

Crookston 0-0-0-0-0—0-2-3

WP: Isaac Wensloff (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Carter Bruggeman (3.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 3 K)

ROSEAU 13, CROOKSTON 1 (5)

Roseau 0-9-4-0-0—13-12-2

Crookston 0-0-0-1-0—1-1-1

WP: Zach Jaenicke (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Jacob Miller (1.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

