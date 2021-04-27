UMC women finish 11th at NSIC Championship

The Minnesota Crookston women's golf team finished 11th at the NSIC Championship this past weekend at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minn.

The Golden Eagles posted a three-day score of 1,145 with rounds of 374, 378 and 393. They finished 11 strokes ahead of 12th-place Minnesota State Moorhead and 23 strokes behind 10th-place University of Mary. (Upper Iowa also competed but was unable to field a full team due to COVID-19 protocols.)

The 11th-place finish is UMC's best at the NSIC Championship since the 2015-16 season.

Ellen Solem led the Golden Eagles by finishing tied for 34th, shooting rounds of 82, 88 and 94. Abby Stender carded an 89, an 86 and a 93 to tie for 38th. Solem and Stender are UMC's highest finishers since Ashlee Humble tied for 29th in 2017.

Peyton Hennen finished 54th, Tiffany Kozojed finished 59th and Lachlan Larson finished 60th to round out the UMC contingent.

Augustana won its 10th NSIC Championship in the last 11 years with a score of 955, five strokes ahead of Sioux Falls. Upper Iowa's MacKayla Olson was the top individual, shooting a 234 to beat Sioux Falls' Lexi Hanson by one stroke.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles' season concluded with the NSIC Championship.

MINNESOTA CROOKSTON RESULTS

Ellen Solem 82-88-94—264 (+48)

Abby Stender 89-86-93—268 (+52)

Peyton Hennen 95-101-100—296 (+80)

Tiffany Kozojed 108-109-106—323 (+107)

Lachlan Larson 113-103-110—324 (+108)

