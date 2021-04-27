JUCO guard Uzo Dibiamaka signs with Golden Eagles

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team announced the signing of Uzo Dibiamaka to a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday.

Dibiamaka is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard from Adelaide, Australia. He recently completed his sophomore season at Iowa Central Community College and will have two seasons to play for the Golden Eagles.

“I am very excited to be a Golden Eagle,” Dibiamaka said in a release. “After visiting the campus and talking to the coaches and returning players, I feel like the school and team will be a good fit for me to continue my college career. I’d say I have a pretty well-rounded skill set. My biggest strengths probably come in my playmaking, shooting, and defense. I’m excited to get started when we get back on campus in the fall.”

Dibiamaka, who joins Silas Xia as foreign-born players on the Golden Eagles, averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season at Iowa Central C.C., shooting 43.5 percent on 3-pointers and 87.1 percent on free throws. He played his freshman season at Western Texas College, where he averaged 2.2 points per game.

Prior to college, Dibiamaka competed as a prep for Second Baptist H.S. in Houston, where he won a state championship and earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2018.

“Uzo’s biggest strength is his ability to shoot it from all three levels,” said Iowa Central coach Chad Helle. “Uzo shot 44 percent from three on the year, overall he shot 42 percent. He will consistently knock down open shots and get to his mid-range area he likes and knock down that shot, as well. I believe he will bring some leadership skills with his daily approach to workouts, practice, the weight room, and film. He is a very mature kid who goes about his business.

"Coaches always talk about wanting locker room guys. Uzo will be a great locker room guy. I am very happy for Uzo and his opportunity to play in a high level Division II conference and for Coach Weisse. The last 10 games of the year, Uzo really shined and showed what he can do on a daily basis.”

UMC coach Dan Weisse said he is a long-time follower of Iowa Western C.C. and became especially intrigued by Dibiamaka down the stretch of the season, during in which he averaged 16.8 points and shot 57 percent from the floor.

"He is a long guard and that can stretch the floor and shoot it," Weisse said. "He has a pull-up game, and he showed he isn't afraid of contact when he attacks the rim. Defensively, he can guard multiple positions and can get deflections with his length. After talking to him on the phone, then having him up on his visit, I really was impressed with who he is and his humility. He is a team-first guy that is willing to do whatever is asked of him. Uzo comes from a terrific family and I'm very excited to welcome him to the Golden Eagle basketball family.”

Dibiamaka is the fourth signee for Minnesota Crookston this offseason, joining Ron Kirk Jr., Dylan Hushaw and Jerome Mabry. He joins Hushaw and Mabry as junior college transfers.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730 or sports editor Jacob Shames at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.