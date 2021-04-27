JUCO transfer Jerome Mabry signs with UMC

Times Report

The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team announced the signing of Jerome Mabry, a junior college transfer from Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., to a National Letter of Intent.

Mabry, a 6-foot-3, 194-pound guard/forward, is the third member of the Golden Eagles' 2021 recruiting class. He joins Ron Kirk Jr. and Dylan Hushaw, whose signings were both announced last week.

“I chose UMN Crookston because I was always told to go where you are wanted,” Mabry said in a release. “The Minnesota Crookston coaches and even the players showed that they wanted me. Also, I have a strong feeling that this place is a great fit for me. A few attributes I bring to the basketball program are my versatility to score, rebound, pass, and guard all positions. I will also be bringing my willingness to win and to work hard to help the program out any way I can.”

Originally from Milwaukee, Mabry averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game during his sophomore season at Northwest College. He shot 64.9 percent from the field and 34.1 percent on 3-pointers. As a freshman, he averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Mabry played high school basketball at Milwaukee South H.S., averaging 13.3 points per game as a senior to lead his team's division in scoring. He was named Honorable Mention All-Conference as a senior.

“Jerome aka 'J-Rock' is a tremendous athlete with superior natural strength,” Northwest College coach Jay Collins said in a release. “He can guard multiple positions and can attack the rim with the best of them. His ability to rebound in traffic over bigger guys is also a strength. Jerome will bring a toughness, a willingness to learn and an attitude of gratitude that are second to none. Coach Weisse will enjoy being around Jerome on a daily basis, and the university itself will be adding a tremendous person to campus life.

"Coaching Jerome over the last two years has been an absolute privilege. His work ethic, determination to get better and attitude on a daily basis has been tremendous. Northwest College and Powell, Wyo. are losing an outstanding player, teammate, student and community member. The University of Minnesota Crookston is lucky to be adding Jerome 'J-Rock' Mabry.”

With the addition of Mabry, UMC once again tapped into its strong Wisconsin pipeline. Golden Eagles coach Dan Weisse, a native of Oshkosh who played college basketball at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, played under Mabry's high school coach, Ty Moseler, at Oshkosh West H.S. in the late 1990s.

“Jerome is a high character basketball player,” Weisse said. “He is a culture builder. A great athlete that doesn't fit one position. He can play in the post or on the perimeter. He had the challenge of guarding the bigger players on his team last year. He is capable of that as well as guarding on the perimeter as well. He just finds ways to get things done."

Mabry will have two seasons of eligibility to play for Minnesota Crookston.

