Pirate girls take first place, boys fifth at "home" meet in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS — The Crookston girls' track and field team placed first and the boys' team placed fifth at the seven-team Pirate Invitational Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates were the host team, but the meet took place in East Grand Forks as Crookston does not have a suitable track of its own.

It was the second win in as many meets for the Crookston girls as they scored 154 points, beating second-place Thief River Falls by 39. That outdid the Pirates' 14-point winning margin over West Marshall in last Thursday's meet in East Grand Forks.

The Crookston boys scored 111 points, 22 more than their performance last week. They finished six points behind Thief River Falls in fourth place and 83 points ahead of sixth-place Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal.

The girls' team won five events, the wins coming courtesy of three athletes. Emma Borowicz continued a dominant start to her senior season by winning the 200-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault. Borowicz's times in the 200 was nearly a second faster than her previous time this season, while her 300 hurdles time was over two seconds quicker.

Breanna Kressin (Jr.) won the 100-meter hurdles and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles. Hayden Winjum (Jr.) won the triple jump, placed second in the 400-meter dash and took third in the long jump.

The Pirates also scored major points on the girls' side with second-place finishes by Ally Perreault (shot put), McKayla Brown (3200-meter run) and a third-place finish by Kailee Magsam in the 400.

The Crookston boys were led by senior Noah Kiel, who won both of his individual events. Kiel improved from his time last Thursday by nearly a full second in the 100-meter dash, and well over a second in the 200-meter dash.

Kiel also contributed to the first-place 4x200-meter relay team, surging down the back stretch to overtake East Grand Forks at the finish line. The Pirates had similar success with their winning 4x100 team as well.

Crookston had a number of solid finishes in the field. Karsten Isaacson (Sr.) improved by six inches in the long jump to come away with the victory, and Gabe Montieth (Sr.) and Greg Gonzalez (Sr.) finished second in the triple jump and shot put, respectively.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will be in Warren on Friday, May 7 for a meet hosted by West Marshall.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

1. Crookston 154

2. Thief River Falls 115

3. West Marshall 114

4. Thompson (N.D.) 112

5. East Grand Forks 67

6. Red Lake County 66

7. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

1. West Marshall 131.5

2. East Grand Forks 128.5

3. Thompson (N.D.) 125

4. Thief River Falls 117

5. Crookston 111

6. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 28

7. Red Lake County 17

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ally Perreault: 2nd in shot put (30'5"), 12th in discus (72'8")

Amanda Schultz: 4th in 800-meter run (2:46.68)

Ava Lopez: 4th in 100-meter dash (14.16), 8th in 200-meter dash (30.50)

Breanna Kressin: 1st in 100-meter hurdles (16.36), 2nd in 300-meter hurdles (48.88)

Carly Thode: 7th in 100-meter dash (14.73), 15th in 200-meter dash (31.95), 20th in long jump (10'9.5")

Cassie Solheim: 6th in 200-meter dash (29.72), 7th in long jump (13'8")

Chloe Boll: 5th in 1600-meter run (7:04.60), 9th in 800-meter run (3:17.80), 14th in 100-meter hurdles (22.33)

Claire Oman: 15th in discus (67'3"), 20th in shot put (22'5")

Clara Meyer: 16th in 100-meter dash (16.36), 21st in 200-meter dash (35.18)

Emma Borowicz: 1st in 200-meter dash (27.13), 1st in 300-meter hurdles (47.58), 1st in pole vault (8'6")

Emma Gunderson: T-12th in long jump (12'2")

Halle Winjum: 5th in triple jump (28'10"), 7th in 200-meter dash (30.32)

Hannah Loraas: 8th in 800-meter run (3:00.93)

Hayden Winjum: 1st in triple jump (32'9"), 2nd in 400-meter dash (1:03.96), 3rd in long jump (14'7")

Isabelle Smith: T-12th in long jump (12'2")

Jacey Larson: 15th in shot put (25'7"), 24th in discus (54'3")

Kailee Magsam: 3rd in 400-meter dash (1:05.23)

Libby Salentine: 9th in discus (79'2"), 12th in shot put (26'10")

McKayla Brown: 2nd in 3200-meter run (15:20.83)

Miryah Epema: 11th in 100-meter dash (15.04), 17th in 200-meter dash (32.46), 19th in long jump (10'10")

4x100-meter relay (Halle Winjum, Ava Lopez, Emma Gunderson, Cassie Solheim): 3rd (55.75)

4x200-meter relay (Halle Winjum, Emma Borowicz, Cassie Solheim, Hayden Winjum): 2nd (1:53.92)

4x400-meter relay (Emma Gunderson, Isabelle Smith, Amanda Schultz, Kailee Magsam): 4th (4:39.97)

4x800-meter relay (Amanda Schultz, Hannah Loraas, McKayla Brown, Kailee Magsam): 2nd (11:46.04)

BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Andrew MacGregor: 5th in high jump (5'2"), 6th in 100-meter dash (12.11)

Brady Wisk: 11th in 100-meter dash (12.51)

Caden Boike: 14th in discus (83'4"), 22nd in shot put (28'07")

Cameron Weiland: 7th in 400-meter dash (1:00.30)

Carter Coauette: 6th in 1600-meter run (5:21.15)

Easton Tangquist: 4th in 200-meter dash (24.64), 7th in high jump (5'2)

Gabe Montieth: 2nd in triple jump (36'3"), 4th in 100-meter dash (11.83)

Greg Gonzalez: 2nd in shot put (39'0"), 21st in discus (76'4")

Jackson Reese: 8th in 1600-meter run (6:04.42), 9th in 800-meter run (2:45.38), 22nd in long jump (13'10")

Noah Kiel: 1st in 100-meter dash (11.08), 1st in 200-meter dash (22.82)

Karsten Isaacson: 1st in high jump (5'10"), 5th in 800-meter run (2:31.30)

Omar Petithomme: 23rd in discus (72'10"), 26th in shot put (25'7")

Sam Stewart: 19th in shot put (29'5"), 27th in discus (69'9")

Thor Harbott: 4th in 3200-meter run (11:45.62)

4x100-meter relay (Andrew MacGregor, Easton Tangquist, Gabe Montieth, Caden Boike): 1st (47.41)

4x200-meter relay (Andrew MacGregor, Easton Tangquist, Caden Boike, Noah Kiel): 1st (1:37.71)

4x400-meter relay (Gabe Montieth, Cameron Weiland, Carter Coauette, Karsten Isaacson): 5th (4:04.91)

4x800-meter relay (Karsten Isaacson, Cameron Weiland, Carter Coauette, Thor Harbott): 3rd (9:56.46)

