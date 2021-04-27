Pirates place third in Roseau

The Crookston girls' golf team finished third out of four teams at the Roseau Invitational this morning.

The Pirates posted a score of 407 at Oak Crest Golf Course. Hosts Roseau won with a score of 399, and East Grand Forks shot 403. Thief River Falls was fourth with a score of 440.

Joslynn Leach, who led Crookston in its season-opening invitational Thursday at Minakwa Golf Course by shooting a 92 to win, was once again the highest-placing Pirate with a score of 95. She finished in a tie for third with Emma Christianson of Thief River Falls, behind Samantha Peterson of Roseau (89) and Kenady Burris of East Grand Forks (93).

Sophia Rezac was the other Crookston golfer under 100, shooting a 99 to finish fourth. Grace Fischer tied for ninth and Hannah Brouse tied for 12th.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will compete at the Bemidji Invitational at Bemidji Town and Country Club — where the Section 8AA Tournament will be played in June — on Friday.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

Joslynn Leach 47-48—95 (+24)

Sophia Rezac 52-47—99 (+28)

Grace Fischer 53-53—106 (+35)

Hannah Brouse 53-54—107 (+36)

Georgia Sanders 61-54—115 (+44)

Jasmine Haglund 58-58—116 (+45)

